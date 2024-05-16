As data continues to grow exponentially, cost and security have emerged as the top storage challenges. Tape technology can help enterprises of all sizes handle these challenges by providing a low-cost, high-volume data storage solution.

Incorporating the latest Linear Tape-Open (LTO)® Ultrium® technology, the IBM® TS2290 Tape Drive provides a higher storage capacity, than the previous generation, of up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression). TS2290 is designed to help small and medium businesses handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and active file archive. It is an excellent choice if you require backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.