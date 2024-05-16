The IBM TS2290 Tape Drive is a half-height drive with LTO Ultrium 9 technology. It forms part of the IBM Tape portfolio. IBM Storage or third-party storage management software can extend the power of the TS2290.
As data continues to grow exponentially, cost and security have emerged as the top storage challenges. Tape technology can help enterprises of all sizes handle these challenges by providing a low-cost, high-volume data storage solution.
Incorporating the latest Linear Tape-Open (LTO)® Ultrium® technology, the IBM® TS2290 Tape Drive provides a higher storage capacity, than the previous generation, of up to 45 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression). TS2290 is designed to help small and medium businesses handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and active file archive. It is an excellent choice if you require backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.
Gain 1.5 times the storage capacity in the same footprint. Store up to 45 TB (compressed) per cartridge—5-% higher capacity than previous-generation LTO cartridges.
Make tape-based data easy to access. IBM Storage Archive™ supports the tape-oriented IBM Linear Tape File System™ (IBM LTFS) which makes it easy to find and access data.
Enhance security and compliance with data encryption and Write Once Read Many (WORM) support.
Optimize space by installing either on a desktop or two TS2280s side-by-side on a 19-inch rack shelf. The compact external enclosure enables portability and flexible installation.
Allow users to create, manage and archive—including concurrent copies of content, plus active, inactive, and offsite content, by integrating with IBM Storage Protect™.
Integrate high-capacity tape backups with a variety of systems running Microsoft Windows or UNIX operating systems using cross-platform, open systems support.
Transfer uncompressed data at a rate of up to 350 MBps (up to 750 MBps with 2.5:1 compression) with 12 Gbps SAS interface connectivity.
IBM Storage Archive™ helps simplify data access and management by enabling text-based file tagging, tape-oriented LTFS and a graphic user interface.
The 12 Gbps SAS interface supports connectivity to open-system servers and the two SAS ports can be used alone or mounted on a standard 19-inch rack.
IBM Storage Archive creates an efficient “data footprint” to store data long-term at an optimal cost, helping enhance performance and security.
Partitioning support in conjunction with IBM Storage Archive enables file-level access to tape data making it easy to find and update information.
Tapes can be interchanged across compatible LTO tapes and operating systems, and files can be easily accessed and transported to other TS2290 tapes.
Designed to natively support data encryption, with hardware encryption and decryption capabilities resident in the LTO Ultrium 9 tape drive itself.
Store up to 162 TB featuring 1 LTO 8 Ultrium Half-High and SAS tape drive.
Increase storage capacity to 5.4 PB featuring up to 21 LTO 9 Ultrium Full-High and Half-High tape drives.
Deploy up to 4 storage devices in a 1U space in a 19-inch rack. Leverage the performance and capacity enhancements of half-high Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium, DVD-RAM or removable disk drives.