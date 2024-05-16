IBM® TS2280 Tape Drive incorporates the latest generation of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, delivering even higher capacity than the previous generation. In addition to backup, TS2280 is designed to help your business handle the growing data demands of modern tape use cases like cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), and active file archive. By providing a physical storage capacity of up to 30 TB per cartridge (with 2.5:1 compression), TS2280 is an excellent tape storage solution for small and medium businesses requiring backup and low-cost, archival storage of data.