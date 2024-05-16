The IBM® TS2260 tape drive is an excellent tape storage solution for organizations requiring backup and low-cost, archival storage of data. TS2260, with a half-height form-factor. The IBM LTO™ Ultrium 6™ offers more capacity than the full-height Ultrium 5 tape drive in less space. Incorporating the latest generation of industry-leading LTO technology, the TS2260 tape drive is suited for handling backup, save and restore, and archival data storage needs with higher capacity and higher data transfer rates than the previous generation. The LTO Ultrium 6 technology is designed to support media partitioning and LTFS technology.
Achieve long-term backup and archive storage data protection while lowering overall storage costs
Make data management easy with IBM® Spectrum Archive™ using IBM Linear Tape File System™ (LTFS) technology.
Improve energy efficiency over previous generations
IBM Ultrium™ 6 technology provides higher storage capacity than previous generations of LTO™ Ultrium tape drives. In addition, LTO standards compatibility helps offer long-term tape infrastructure investment protection.
Keep the data on your tape media secure with encryption. Helps you meet compliance requirements. You can improve performance of your backup processes with dedicated encryption/decryption core.
You can create two partitions on LTO Ultrium 6 media. Partitioning enables LTFS, which improves the ability to reference small sections of data on tape. In addition, IBM Spectrum Archive™ helps with the interchange of data between different platforms.
Backward compatibility with previous generations of LTO Ultrium cartridges means you have read/write capability with LTO Ultrium 5 with a 1.5 TB data cartridge and a 1.5 TB WORM cartridge. It provides read capability with LTO Ultrium 4 cartridges with an 800 GB data cartridge and an 800 GB WORM cartridge to help you protect your current media investment. It is designed to provide higher capacity to address the most demanding backup and archiving requirements.
This storage capacity helps reduce the number of cartridge changes required for backup operations. It also helps reduce the physical storage requirements for backup and archive media.
Address the demands of shrinking backup windows. You can enable faster data read and write to help reduce long waits for backup and restore procedures to keep your organization up and running.
This higher speed allows data to be moved faster into the drive. The TS2260 has one tape drive and the capacity for one tape cartridge.
A new enclosure design allows two units to be mounted side by side in a 19-inch IBM server rack, making it ideal for rack environments where space is at a premium. It offers the same high capacity as full-height, the same data transfer rate as full-height with a lower cost implementation.
Model 3580 H6S—One LTO Ultrium 6 tape drive, 6 Gbps SAS interface
PN 3580S6E
LTO Ultrium 6
|2.5 TB native; 6.25 TB with 2.5:1 compression
|1
1
Up to 160 MBps native
Read and write:
LTO Ultrium 6
2.5 TB data cartridge
2.5 TB WORM cartridge
LTO Ultrium 5
1.5 TB data cartridge
1.5 TB WORM cartridge
Read only:
LTO Ultrium 4
800 GB data cartridge
800 GB WORM cartridge
Also available:
LTO Ultrium cleaning cartridge
4.3 kg (9.5 lb)
100 – 240 V ac, 50 – 60 Hz auto-ranging
|21.3 cm x 5.8 cm x 33.2 cm (8.39 in. x 2.29 in. x 13.07 in.)
Three-year limited warranty, customer replaceable unit (CRU) and on-site service in most countries, next-business-day 9x5, service upgrades available