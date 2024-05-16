The IBM® TS2250 tape drive, the entry-level IBM tape product family offering, is the answer to growing storage requirements. Incorporating the industry-leading LTO Ultrium technology, the TS2250 tape drive is suited for handling backup, save and restore, and archival data storage needs with higher capacity and higher data transfer rate than previous generations. In addition, IBM LTO Ultrium 5 technology is designed to support media partitioning, and LTFS technology. It also continues to support encryption of data and write-once-read-many (WORM) media.