The IBM® TS2250 tape drive, the entry-level IBM tape product family offering, is the answer to growing storage requirements. Incorporating the industry-leading LTO Ultrium technology, the TS2250 tape drive is suited for handling backup, save and restore, and archival data storage needs with higher capacity and higher data transfer rate than previous generations. In addition, IBM LTO Ultrium 5 technology is designed to support media partitioning, and LTFS technology. It also continues to support encryption of data and write-once-read-many (WORM) media.
Help reduce costs with lower power consumption, consolidation and space reduction.
Utilize the with IBM® Spectrum Archive™ with IBM Linear Tape File System™ (LTFS) technology to simplify data management.
Leverage Linear Tape-Open (LTO) Ultrium 5 media to support media partitioning.
Leverage higher storage capacity than previous generations of LTO Ultrium tape drives. LTO Ultrium standards compatibility helps offer long-term tape infrastructure investment protection.
Keep the data on your tape media secure with encryption and help meet compliance requirements. You can also improve the performance of your backup processes with dedicated encryption/decryption core.
Create two partitions on the LTO Ultrium 5 media to enable LTFS, which improves the ability to reference small sections of data on tape. Spectrum Archive helps with interchange of data between different platforms.
Reduce the number of cartridge changes required for backup operations and the physical storage requirements for your backup and archive media.
Address the demands of shrinking backup windows. Enable a faster read and write data to help reduce long waits for backup and restore procedures to keep your business up and running.
Utilize higher speed to allow data to be moved faster into the drive.
Leverage read/write capability with LTO Ultrium 4 and read capability with LTO Ultrium 3 cartridges to help you protect your current media investment. Backward compatibility with previous generations of LTO Ultrium cartridges.
Ideal for rack environments where space is a premium with its enclosure design that allows two units to be mounted side by side in a 19-inch IBM server rack. The IBM TS2250 offers the same high capacity as full-height, the same data transfer rate as full-height and lower cost implementation.
Warranty: Three-year limited warranty, customer-replaceable unit (CRU) and on-site service in most countries, next business day 9x5, service upgrades available
Seventh-generation LTO Ultrium, half-height tape drive.
Achieve high capacity and high data transfer rates for data storage.
IBM TS4300 Tape Library supports secure, long-term data storage in a highly scalable tape library.