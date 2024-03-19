The IBM® TS1130 Tape Drive features storage capability to help you establish easy access to data, better security, long-term retention and data governance and regulatory
compliance. The TS1130 tape drive offers high-performance flexible data storage with support for data encryption. The TS1130 tape drive can help you protect your investments in tape automation by offering compatibility with existing automation. And to support a heterogeneous server environment, the TS1130 offers multiplatform support.
The TS1130 tape drive offers high-performance flexible data storage with support for data encryption.
Lower your cost of ownership with the flexibility of the TS1130 tape drive.
The TS1130 tape drive supports Write Once Read Many cartridges to help satisfy compliance requirements.
Leverage performance to handle the requirements of your
business needs. The TS1130 tape drive supports a native data
transfer rate of up to 160 MBps to deliver information at the
speed your business demands.
Lower your cost of ownership with the flexible usage of the
TS1130 tape drive. Reduce the need to purchase two different
tape drives with a tape storage solution that addresses both the
need for high capacity and fast access to data.
Reduce the need for host-based encryption—and the
concurrent drain on performance—or reduce the use of specialized
encryption appliances with built-in data encryption capabilities
from the TS1130 tape drive.
A heterogeneous server environment can simplify your storage
environment. The TS1130 tape drive offers multiplatform
support for select open systems servers, and is supported on IBM System z Systems® servers by the TS1120 tape controller.