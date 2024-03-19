The IBM® TS1130 Tape Drive features storage capability to help you establish easy access to data, better security, long-term retention and data governance and regulatory

compliance. The TS1130 tape drive offers high-performance flexible data storage with support for data encryption. The TS1130 tape drive can help you protect your investments in tape automation by offering compatibility with existing automation. And to support a heterogeneous server environment, the TS1130 offers multiplatform support.