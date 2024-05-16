Trūata gives you access to all your customer data while legally respecting consumer privacy through the back-end anonymization technology. This technology helps you gain sustained customer growth and retention. It can also help improve sales and operational decision-making by offering insights into potential new revenue streams.
Enhance marketing programs and deliver sustained growth in customer acquisition, retention and development activities
Make sales and margin improvements through more effective data-driven decision-making in commercial and operational activities
Discover new revenue streams for your business through monetization of your data assets
Access data for your past and present customers, consented and unconsented.
Retain data longer for deeper understanding into customer actions.
Retain customers and act on your data in a flexible manner to maximize business value.
Manage compliance consistently and deliver comparable analytical results across the organization.
Limit the number of consent notices and Privacy Statement updates. Trūata data is not impacted by consent withdrawls or data subject requests.
There are no software or hardware requirements for this solution.
Legal disclaimer: Clients are responsible for ensuring their own compliance with various laws and regulations, including the European Union General Data Protection Regulation.
Clients are solely responsible for obtaining advice of competent legal counsel as to the identification and interpretation of any relevant laws and regulations that may affect the clients’ business and any actions the clients may need to take to comply with such laws and regulations.
The products, services, and other capabilities described herein are not suitable for all client situations and may have restricted availability. IBM does not provide legal, accounting or auditing advice or represent or warrant that its services or products will ensure that clients are in compliance with any law or regulation.