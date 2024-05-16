With IBM Rational Functional Tester Extension for SAP Solutions you can accelerate the process of system test creation, execution and analysis to ensure early detection and repair of SAP GUI applications.
Choice of scripting language and industrial-strength editor for test authoring and customization: Java in Eclipse® or Microsoft® Visual Basic .NET® in Visual Studio .NET.
Use ScriptAssure technology to improve test script resiliency.
This software provides automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI, and data-driven testing.
IBM Engineering Test Management is a collaborative, web-based, quality management solution that offers end-to-end test planning and test asset management.
IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server enables you to test software earlier and save money with service virtualization.
Provides software testing tools supporting a DevOps approach: integration testing, functional testing, performance testing, and service virtualization