Home IT automation DevOps Test Functional Tester Extension for SAP Solutions IBM Rational Functional Tester Extension for SAP Solutions
A functional and regression testing tool for SAP GUI applications
Blue gradient with pattern
What it can do for your business

With IBM Rational Functional Tester Extension for SAP Solutions you can accelerate the process of system test creation, execution and analysis to ensure early detection and repair of SAP GUI applications.
Benefits:
Choose scripting language and editor

Choice of scripting language and industrial-strength editor for test authoring and customization: Java in Eclipse® or Microsoft® Visual Basic .NET® in Visual Studio .NET.

 Improve test script resiliency

Use ScriptAssure technology to improve test script resiliency.

 Automate testing capabilities

This software provides automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI, and data-driven testing.
You may also be interested in IBM Engineering Test Management

IBM Engineering Test Management is a collaborative, web-based, quality management solution that offers end-to-end test planning and test asset management.

 Rational Test Virtualization Server

IBM Rational Test Virtualization Server enables you to test software earlier and save money with service virtualization.

 Rational Test Workbench

Provides software testing tools supporting a DevOps approach: integration testing, functional testing, performance testing, and service virtualization

Expert resources to help you succeed
Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

Explore developerWorks

Explore technical topics, find trial software and join the community.

Explore