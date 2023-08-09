Home
IT automation
Targetprocess
IBM® Targetprocess is a powerful, flexible, Strategic Portfolio Management SaaS solution that powers your ability to scale at the speed of business. It connects strategy to execution holistically—so you can deliver outcomes, value and across-the-board improvements.
Align work and portfolios to business strategy with consolidated financial views for enhanced strategic visibility.
Improve team efficiency with a unified view, clear resource needs, optimized scheduling and managed dependencies.
Maximize investment value by continuously reviewing value streams and quickly deploying solutions for fast time to value.
Connect all levels of the enterprise with IBM Targetprocess. Make sure your decisions are driving value and that you can adapt quickly, no matter what comes your way.
Create seamless connectivity from team-level tasks to overarching strategic objectives with custom visual reports and dashboards.
Use a flexible architecture tailored to fit your unique operational needs, allowing for configurable solutions.
Support diverse working methods, accommodating teams not fully transitioned to agile methodologies or using a combination of methodologies.
Harness powerful analytics, scenario analysis and insights to help your organization stay informed and plan for future trends and potential impacts.
Continuously link work, labor and investments to business strategy.
Shift from project to product funding.
Reduce risk by dynamically managing resources, capacity and demand.
Deliver increased value throughout your strategic portfolio.
Align decision-making to strategic objectives across portfolios.
Implement the Scaled Agile Framework and adopt lean-agile principles at scale.
Now available on Azure Marketplace, Targetprocess seamlessly integrates with Azure DevOps, empowering organizations to align work, resources and portfolios with business strategy in a unified cloud environment.
Explore how you can help accelerate implementation with prebuilt configurations.
Find out why IBM Targetprocess stands out for delivering “fine-grained digital product visibility from strategy to execution” and its synergies with IBM’s “deep IT financial management (ITFM)” capabilities.
Learn how the latest updates to our portfolio can help you drive more business value from every technology dollar invested.
Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.