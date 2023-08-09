Home

IT automation

Targetprocess

 IBM Targetprocess
Connect strategy and execution to achieve enterprise-wide alignment
Start your free trial
Visual of IBM Targetprocess platform facilitating alignment of priorities across portfolio, program and product levels

Scale at the speed of business

IBM® Targetprocess is a powerful, flexible, Strategic Portfolio Management SaaS solution that powers your ability to scale at the speed of business. It connects strategy to execution holistically—so you can deliver outcomes, value and across-the-board improvements.
Achieve alignment across the business

Align work and portfolios to business strategy with consolidated financial views for enhanced strategic visibility.
Maximize productivity and organizational efficiency

Improve team efficiency with a unified view, clear resource needs, optimized scheduling and managed dependencies.
Accelerate decision-making

Maximize investment value by continuously reviewing value streams and quickly deploying solutions for fast time to value.

Connecting all levels of the enterprise

Connect all levels of the enterprise with IBM Targetprocess. Make sure your decisions are driving value and that you can adapt quickly, no matter what comes your way.
Set and change the strategy confidently as each level of the organization quickly re-aligns to new priorities.
Aggregate both waterfall projects and agile programs to strategic initiatives, and mature into agile practices at the pace of the business.
Ditch silo-oriented tools, and plan and manage the flow of value from a product perspective.
Keep using the tools and methodologies of your choice while staying continuously connected to the enterprise strategy.
Set and change the strategy confidently as each level of the organization quickly re-aligns to new priorities.
Aggregate both waterfall projects and agile programs to strategic initiatives, and mature into agile practices at the pace of the business.
Ditch silo-oriented tools, and plan and manage the flow of value from a product perspective.
Keep using the tools and methodologies of your choice while staying continuously connected to the enterprise strategy.

 
Trusted by leading organizations

From strategy to execution

How do you know your strategic decisions are driving the most value for the business? IBM Targetprocess enables your organization to dynamically plan and manage work, resources, agile programs, investments and portfolios, keeping everything continuously aligned to strategy. See how our features drive value

Ready to see IBM Targetprocess in action?

Start a free trial for a real-time look at the full feature set and see how IBM Targetprocess can be customized to your unique challenges and use cases.

 Start your free trial

Capabilities

Strategic alignment

Create seamless connectivity from team-level tasks to overarching strategic objectives with custom visual reports and dashboards.

 Configurable platform

Use a flexible architecture tailored to fit your unique operational needs, allowing for configurable solutions.

 Hybrid workflows

Support diverse working methods, accommodating teams not fully transitioned to agile methodologies or using a combination of methodologies.

 Dynamic trend analysis

Harness powerful analytics, scenario analysis and insights to help your organization stay informed and plan for future trends and potential impacts.

Strategic Portfolio Management use cases

Strategic planning

Continuously link work, labor and investments to business strategy.
Portfolio budgeting

Shift from project to product funding.
Resource management

Reduce risk by dynamically managing resources, capacity and demand.
Program management

Deliver increased value throughout your strategic portfolio.
Strategic portfolio management

Align decision-making to strategic objectives across portfolios.
SAFe tool for scaling agile transformation

Implement the Scaled Agile Framework and adopt lean-agile principles at scale.

Optimize labor investments

The Labor Financial Management (LFM) solution empowers tech finance teams to manage labor financials and optimize costs using IBM Targetprocess' integration with IBM Apptio™. IBM Targetprocess' LFM bridges the gap between finance teams and investment planners, helping ensure consistent value delivery. Explore labor financial management

Harness the power of Enterprise Agile Planning

Enterprise Agile Planning transforms how you create business value, whether you use waterfall, agile methodology or a hybrid of both.

 Get the ebook

What's new in Targetprocess?

Find Targetprocess on Azure Marketplace

Now available on Azure Marketplace, Targetprocess seamlessly integrates with Azure DevOps, empowering organizations to align work, resources and portfolios with business strategy in a unified cloud environment.

 Solutions library for partners

Explore how you can help accelerate implementation with prebuilt configurations.

A Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) Market Leader in Research in Action Vendor Selection Matrix™

Find out why IBM Targetprocess stands out for delivering “fine-grained digital product visibility from strategy to execution” and its synergies with IBM’s “deep IT financial management (ITFM)” capabilities.

Unlock the full potential of your tech investments

Learn how the latest updates to our portfolio can help you drive more business value from every technology dollar invested.

What our customers say

Support and resources

Support Developers and API Training

   

Start your free trial

Ready to accelerate business agility? IBM Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy. Start your free trial to see Targetprocess in action and learn how it can be customized for your business needs.