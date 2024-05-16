The Sysdig Secure for IBM Cloud® Paks solution helps you accelerate your Kubernetes and cloud adoption by addressing security and regulatory compliance from the start on enterprise hybrid cloud environments. Easily identify vulnerabilities, check compliance, block threats and respond faster at every stage of the container and Kubernetes lifecycle.
Detect vulnerabilities within the CI/CD pipeline. Scan to prevent the deployment of risky images.
Validate compliance for Kubernetes and containers based on regulatory standards (NIST, PCI).
Combine deep visibility for Kubernetes, containers and cloud to detect and block attacks.
Ensure security best practices based on CIS Benchmarks, compliance standards and your guidelines.
Record snapshots of pre-attack and post-attack activity to speed forensics and incident response.
Validate compliance for Kubernetes and containers based on regulatory standards (NIST, PCI).
Use a single workflow to detect vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.
Detect and prevent threats without impacting performance.
Automate responses and conduct forensics even after containers are gone.