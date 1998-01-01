Trackable units (TUs) consist of any data loaded by you or your trading partners to the blockchain-based IBM Transparent Supply network.

A trackable unit is a unique electronic product code uploaded by an organization within a calendar month. This includes serials (SGTIN), lots (LGTIN), shipping containers (SSCC) and their IBM ID equivalents. Simply put, your trackable unit count will reflect the number of units that you’re tracking each month.

Non-network supply chain data may also be loaded in base ingest, which does not use Transparent Supply and is subject to higher data limits.