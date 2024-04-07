IBM has established a new partnership with Breakwater Solutions, where we’ve transitioned IBM StoredIQ Suite to their portfolio. Please read more about this partnership here.
IBM StoredIQ® Suite helps you address the problems that challenge your data discovery, records management, compliance activities, storage optimization and data migration initiatives. By providing an in-depth and in-place unstructured data assessment, this software gives organizations visibility into data to make more informed business decisions. IBM StoredIQ for Legal provides an organized, systemic approach that streamlines electronic discovery (eDiscovery) for legal stakeholders. Automate policy with IBM StoredIQ Policy, bundled with the StoredIQ Suite.
In-place data management enables an organization to discover, recognize, and act on unstructured data without moving it to a repository or specialty application.
StoredIQ provides a powerful search function designed to accelerate the understanding of large amounts of unstructured content.
Get simplified and detailed analysis of large amounts of corporate data. Analyze and manage data in-place, which lessens the impact traditionally associated with moving data between locations.
Empower your enterprise with actionable intelligence that supports many different policy actions, such as copy, delete, move, copy to retention or export.
In-place data management capabilities help enhance your efforts regarding remediation of regulatory and corporate policy violations.
StoredIQ GDPR-focused analytics cartridges provide advanced search capabilities specifically focused to discover country specific personal and unstructured data subject to the GDPR.
Use IBM StoredIQ Policy to help reduce risks and lower costs as you develop policies to identity, classify and manage enterprise information according to business value. Gain a deeper and holistic understanding of your corporate unstructured data. Get the necessary support you need as you address your business and regulatory requirements, compliance enforcement, data retention and respond to audit requests efficiently.
IBM StoredIQ for Legal provides a platform designed to streamline the eDiscovery process for stakeholders. Gain efficiency and transparency in custodian identification, legal hold notification, and eDiscovery collection and preservation.
StoredIQ Insights provides faster search results and facet-based analysis to remediate unstructured data more effectively. It provides a modern UI that supports key term highlighting, interactive tagging and sampling support. The document preview feature increases product usability.
StoredIQ Suite comes with a capability called cognitive data assessment (CDA), which is used for document classification. CDA uses an active machine learning approach, where users review and tag sensitive data to train a data model, which then recommends the most valuable documents for review. This can help achieve significant time savings for your data discovery and data privacy initiatives.
Use IBM eDiscovery Identification and Collection to gain insight into enterprise data. Lower costs and reduce the time and effort traditionally required for eDiscovery responses. Reduce the volume of unstructured data sent by targeting only the most relevant information for a particular case. You can also create forensically sound collections.
Through the integration of the IBM Information Governance Catalog and IBM StoredIQ, manage the discovery and classification of unstructured data. Additionally, synchronize data and determine which unstructured StoredIQ data objects are published to the Information Governance Catalog. This unified data governance approach helps organizations find the data they need and evaluate its quality at a glance.
Provides robust eDiscovery process management from hold notification to identification, preservation and collection.
Manage risk with an AI-driven, highly scalable governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution that runs on any cloud.
Activate data for AI and analytics with intelligent, collaborative cataloging, backed by dynamic data access policies and enforcement.