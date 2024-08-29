Software-as-a-service (SaaS) workloads like Dynamics 365 have become a crucial part of the data infrastructure for many companies. But SaaS providers operate on a shared-responsibility model, which means they provide minimal data protection capabilities and require that their customers bear primary responsibility for ensuring continued access to their data.

IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Dynamics 365 helps organizations address the risks inherent in this model by providing flexible backup and restore capabilities for the Dynamics 365 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform. This includes Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Commerce, Customer Service, Field Service, Remote Assist, Customer Voice, and Customer Insight modules.

