Protect your Azure data from ransomware and other threats
Illustration of IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure dashboard with a summary of backup and restore jobs of Azure VMs

IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure provides cloud-based data protection for your organization’s Azure Active Directory, Azure Virtual Machines and Azure Blobs and File Storage.

Azure Active Directory is the identification layer that connects Microsoft 365 with enterprise application registrations and their access policies. Because there isn’t a native Microsoft backup solution for Azure Active Directory, many organizations with hybrid cloud infrastructures discover that their cloud-only groups, roles, or user accounts are not covered by an on-premises backup solution. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure solves that problem by providing protection and backups to keep your data safe and well-managed. 

Benefits Proactively protect data from data-loss threats

Use early event detection to protect against hardware failure, human error, sabotage, ransomware, malware, natural disasters and other threats to your data.

 Improve business continuity

Recover key operational data so your business is up and running as soon as possible.

 Free up IT resources from user data-loss inquiries

Enable self-service and delegated administration for the right users to free up your resources from handling data-loss queries.
Features A true SaaS platform

Utilize a completely software-as-a-service platform, available globally on Microsoft Azure, requiring no installation, patches or updates.

 Increased backup frequency

Schedule backups as often as every six hours, or execute backups on demand.

 Granular restore capabilities

Filter content to restore based on content type, owner, date created, file size, email subject, date sent and more.

 Enhanced security 

Use built-in security features including the ability to bring your own encryption keys, data storage and authentication with role-based access controls.

 Centralized management and reporting 

Gain more control with tracking, management and reporting of backup and restore processes from one console.

 Flexible deployment

Secure your data in our Microsoft Azure storage, your own cloud, or any SFTP or FTP server.
