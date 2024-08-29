IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure provides cloud-based data protection for your organization’s Azure Active Directory, Azure Virtual Machines and Azure Blobs and File Storage.
Azure Active Directory is the identification layer that connects Microsoft 365 with enterprise application registrations and their access policies. Because there isn’t a native Microsoft backup solution for Azure Active Directory, many organizations with hybrid cloud infrastructures discover that their cloud-only groups, roles, or user accounts are not covered by an on-premises backup solution. IBM Storage Protect for Cloud Azure solves that problem by providing protection and backups to keep your data safe and well-managed.
Get started now with a 30-day, no-charge trial. No credit card is required and no data restrictions apply.
Use early event detection to protect against hardware failure, human error, sabotage, ransomware, malware, natural disasters and other threats to your data.
Recover key operational data so your business is up and running as soon as possible.
Enable self-service and delegated administration for the right users to free up your resources from handling data-loss queries.
Utilize a completely software-as-a-service platform, available globally on Microsoft Azure, requiring no installation, patches or updates.
Schedule backups as often as every six hours, or execute backups on demand.
Filter content to restore based on content type, owner, date created, file size, email subject, date sent and more.
Use built-in security features including the ability to bring your own encryption keys, data storage and authentication with role-based access controls.
Gain more control with tracking, management and reporting of backup and restore processes from one console.
Secure your data in our Microsoft Azure storage, your own cloud, or any SFTP or FTP server.