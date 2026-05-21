Exercise full control over data residency and localized governance, ensuring sensitive workloads remain compliant with regional regulations without sacrificing cloud-native agility.
Deploy a full, pre-configured turnkey solution in under a week, reducing Day 1 deployment from months to days.
Start your Lakehouse on Fusion and scale horizontally to petabyte and exabyte levels.
Integrated NVMe caching improves query times by up to 7x to 90x compared to traditional storage.
Maintain consistent data management and security across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multicloud environments.
Value at every stage: IBM Fusion transforms raw ingestion into AI‑ready outcomes.
Supports structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data with high-speed ingestion.
Parallel data access and query pushdown accelerate data processing.
High durability, reliability, and rich API access for business-ready insights.
Only the right people see the right data.
Backup, restore, and disaster recovery keep you protected.
Meets strict standards like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.
Your data stays safe both at rest and in motion.