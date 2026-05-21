Build Your intelligent data lakehouse, powered by IBM Fusion

Building Data Lakehouses Interactive demo

Unlocking your data​

  • Unified, policy-driven governance: Seamlessly integrates with IBM Knowledge Catalog.
  • Eliminate data migration with Fusion active file management (AFM).
  • Automatically identifies and caches high-value AI and analytics datasets on ultra-fast storage tiers.
What is dark data?
Fusion: AI‑Optimized Data Platform, Zero DIY Complexity
Verifiable control

Exercise full control over data residency and localized governance, ensuring sensitive workloads remain compliant with regional regulations without sacrificing cloud-native agility.
Turnkey deployment

Deploy a full, pre-configured turnkey solution in under a week, reducing Day 1 deployment from months to days.
Scale to fit your demand

Start your Lakehouse on Fusion and scale horizontally to petabyte and exabyte levels.
Extreme query performance

Integrated NVMe caching improves query times by up to 7x to 90x compared to traditional storage.
Access all your data, wherever it lives

Maintain consistent data management and security across on-premises, hybrid cloud, and multicloud environments.

Data refinement powered by Fusion

Value at every stage: IBM Fusion transforms raw ingestion into AI‑ready outcomes.
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Capture raw data at the source

Supports structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data with high-speed ingestion.
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Cleanse and enrich for clarity

Parallel data access and query pushdown accelerate data processing.
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Turn trusted data into decisions

High durability, reliability, and rich API access for business-ready insights.

Data protection meets lakehouse performance

IBM Pattern Tiles
Granular control

Only the right people see the right data.
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Always resilient

Backup, restore, and disaster recovery keep you protected.
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Compliance ready

  Meets strict standards like GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.
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Encrypted everywhere

Your data stays safe both at rest and in motion.

Turn dark data into trusted AI assets. 

Deploy a validated, high‑performance lakehouse on Fusion and scale with Ceph and watsonx.data — faster queries, stronger governance, and lower TCO

Fusion for Data Lakehouse solution brief
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Resources

Click. Explore. Transform—Fusion in motion. Join the circle - connect, share, and learn with the IBM Fusion community. Explore it all. Browse the full library of Fusion resources.
Take the next step

Discover how you can leverage enterprise-grade data storage and protection services with IBM Fusion.