Home Storage Defender IBM Storage Defender
Achieve real data resilience for real-world use cases.
Book a no-cost resilience assessment
Abstract image of people on laptops near servers

IBM Storage Defender helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and quickly restore essential operations across diverse use cases, reducing the impact of disruptions, financial losses and reputational damage.
Fortify your virtual machines environment

In today’s digital landscape, virtual machines (VMs) are crucial for resource optimization, cost efficiency and operational flexibility. However, their significance is heightened by numerous threats that can disrupt critical operations and lead to financial losses. IBM Storage Defender helps organizations effectively address these risks for a range of hypervisors, including VMware, Nutanix Acropolis, Microsoft Hyper-V and Red Hat Virtualization, providing seamless integration across diverse VM environments through the following key benefits:

  • Confidently counter sophisticated cyberattacks on your VMs with cutting-edge AI-powered threat detection technology.
  • Instantly restore hundreds of VMs to minimize downtime and quickly bring essential operations back online after a disruption.
  • Restore VMs in an isolated clean room for thorough analysis before recovery, helping ensure the safe re-establishment of production operations.
  • Restore individual VMs to entire data centers at any site with remote replication, keeping operations running smoothly no matter the scale of the disaster.

Using these capabilities, organizations can effectively combat increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks while maintaining operational continuity for their essential VMs.
Explore more Video

Protect and safely recover your data

 Demo

Book a live demo with a Storage Defender expert
Improve your business recovery times

Achieving business continuity is vital for organizational success in today’s risk-filled digital environment. Ransomware, human error, natural disasters and other threats make data resilience a top priority. The main challenge is to quickly and safely resume operations while preserving data privacy and confidentiality. IBM Storage Defender and IBM Storage FlashSystem offer an integrated, multilayered solution to address this challenge. Together, their advanced capabilities enable a rapid restart of business operations in just minutes through the following capabilities:

  • Achieve real-time threat detection and enhanced accuracy by integrating software sensors with FlashSystem’s inline corruption detection.
  • Protect sensitive data with automated, immutable backups isolated from production environments, improving protection against catastrophic events.
  • Reduce recovery time by restoring data from FlashSystem via SAN, bypassing network delays and getting systems back online in minutes.
  • Proactively create immutable snapshots after detecting potential attacks, helping ensure data is available for offline investigation and recovery.

By combining these IBM solutions, organizations can enhance business continuity, protect critical data and stay resilient against evolving digital threats.
Explore more Datasheet

Simplify data resilience for enterprise data storage

 Demo

Book a live demo with a Storage Defender expert
Address regulatory compliance challenges

Regulations such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2) are crucial for financial organizations to enhance cybersecurity and data resilience, helping ensure trust and stability. Compliance is challenging, involving new security frameworks, continuous monitoring, regular testing, and addressing information and communication technology (ICT) specific requirements. Noncompliance risks severe penalties and reputational damage. IBM Storage Defender addresses these challenges through the following key capabilities:

  • Restore critical operations in minutes with automated recovery, supporting business continuity requirements.
  • Safeguard sensitive financial data with encryption, immutable snapshots, air-gap isolation, quorum approvals and replication to remote sites.
  • Automate testing and validation of recovery plans to help ensure effective restoration and regulatory compliance.
  • Use comprehensive reporting to monitor events and impacts and gain real-time insights into your data resilience posture.

These advanced capabilities empower your organization to navigate compliance challenges with confidence, providing peace of mind while safeguarding critical assets.

 
Explore more Report

Read the DORA action guide

 Demo

Book a live demo with a Storage Defender expert
Next steps

Discover how IBM Storage Defender can help you protect your information supply chain.
More ways to explore Documentation Support IBM Redbooks® Support and services Global financing Education and training Community Business Partners