In today’s digital landscape, virtual machines (VMs) are crucial for resource optimization, cost efficiency and operational flexibility. However, their significance is heightened by numerous threats that can disrupt critical operations and lead to financial losses. IBM Storage Defender helps organizations effectively address these risks for a range of hypervisors, including VMware, Nutanix Acropolis, Microsoft Hyper-V and Red Hat Virtualization, providing seamless integration across diverse VM environments through the following key benefits:

Confidently counter sophisticated cyberattacks on your VMs with cutting-edge AI-powered threat detection technology.

Instantly restore hundreds of VMs to minimize downtime and quickly bring essential operations back online after a disruption.

Restore VMs in an isolated clean room for thorough analysis before recovery, helping ensure the safe re-establishment of production operations.

Restore individual VMs to entire data centers at any site with remote replication, keeping operations running smoothly no matter the scale of the disaster.

Using these capabilities, organizations can effectively combat increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks while maintaining operational continuity for their essential VMs.