IBM Storage Defender helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and quickly restore essential operations across diverse use cases, reducing the impact of disruptions, financial losses and reputational damage.
In today’s digital landscape, virtual machines (VMs) are crucial for resource optimization, cost efficiency and operational flexibility. However, their significance is heightened by numerous threats that can disrupt critical operations and lead to financial losses. IBM Storage Defender helps organizations effectively address these risks for a range of hypervisors, including VMware, Nutanix Acropolis, Microsoft Hyper-V and Red Hat Virtualization, providing seamless integration across diverse VM environments through the following key benefits:
Using these capabilities, organizations can effectively combat increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks while maintaining operational continuity for their essential VMs.
Protect and safely recover your data
Achieving business continuity is vital for organizational success in today’s risk-filled digital environment. Ransomware, human error, natural disasters and other threats make data resilience a top priority. The main challenge is to quickly and safely resume operations while preserving data privacy and confidentiality. IBM Storage Defender and IBM Storage FlashSystem offer an integrated, multilayered solution to address this challenge. Together, their advanced capabilities enable a rapid restart of business operations in just minutes through the following capabilities:
By combining these IBM solutions, organizations can enhance business continuity, protect critical data and stay resilient against evolving digital threats.
Simplify data resilience for enterprise data storage
Regulations such as the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and the Network and Information Systems Directive (NIS2) are crucial for financial organizations to enhance cybersecurity and data resilience, helping ensure trust and stability. Compliance is challenging, involving new security frameworks, continuous monitoring, regular testing, and addressing information and communication technology (ICT) specific requirements. Noncompliance risks severe penalties and reputational damage. IBM Storage Defender addresses these challenges through the following key capabilities:
These advanced capabilities empower your organization to navigate compliance challenges with confidence, providing peace of mind while safeguarding critical assets.
Read the DORA action guide
