Assess your risk and protect your business with the right Business Partner
With the right domain knowledge on storage solutions for cyber resiliency, sustainability and IT efficiency, you can transform your business and be more confident in the industry. IBM® Business Partners provide expertise that can help take your business to the next level, driving immediate improvements in storage optimization, speed and business continuity.
Explore the North America-based IBM Business Partners below. If you are based outside the US, contact us to learn more about IBM Business Partners in your country.
Converge is an IT solutions provider. Their IBM practice focuses on integrating IBM Flash across their AI, app mod, cloud and cybersecurity practices. This unique approach allows them to address the client’s specific business and technology requirements.
Horizon has a long history of being at the forefront of innovative solutions to strategically navigate the technology landscape to help our clients achieve their desired business objectives.
Huber & Associates, Inc. is a Women-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) and an IBM Platinum Business Partner that offers a full complement of services across platforms and operating systems.
Leveraging IBM solutions, Insight’s specialists and architects can consult on any IT challenge and design the right solution to meet your objectives. They maximize workload performance by helping you migrate from legacy systems, reduce complexity and more.
Mainline is an award-winning IBM Platinum business partner delivering innovative technology solutions to 1,000+ enterprise and midmarket customers across the US.
Miracle Software Systems, Inc. specializes in SOA, EAI, B2B/EDI, E-Commerce, and EMM as a Platinum Partner and Reseller of IBM Software. With deep industry expertise in Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Logistics, and Manufacturing, they offer tailored architectural and implementation services.
Novipro offers IT infrastructure and applications solutions, including digital infrastructure, cloud, managed services, networking, cybersecurity, analytics & AI, applications modernization, IT consulting services, staff augmentation and financing.
ProActive Solutions, Inc is a recognized, Platinum IBM Business Partner, headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Atlanta and St. Paul. ProActive specializes in IBM technology centric solutions in IBM Power, Storage and Backups, Automation, and Security areas.
Whether you’re building a modern hybrid workplace, defending against new threats, making the cloud work for you, or optimizing your software portfolio, Shy's friendly teams blend seamless selection, delivery, and financing to simplify hard decisions for business leaders and IT procurement.