Home Analytics SPSS Modeler IBM SPSS Modeler Pricing
Drive ROI and accelerate time to value with an intuitive, drag-and-drop data science tool. See below for easy and customizable pricing options.
Start IBM SPSS Modeler free trial
Person sitting at a desk looking at laptop
Pricing plans
Subscription 

Starting at USD 499* per month

Annual subscription available as a desktop application for Windows and Mac. Includes product updates and IBM support for the duration of your subscription.

 Buy now Professional

One time purchase of the SPSS Modeler desktop application. This edition easily scales from one user to thousands. Available for Windows and Mac devices.

 Premium

All of the Professional Edition plus Text Analytics, offering powerful text analytics capabilities, which uses advanced linguistic technologies and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to rapidly process a large variety of unstructured text data.

 Gold

All of the Premium Edition, plus access to IBM SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services for managing assets, automating processes and sharing results efficiently and securely.

SPSS Modeler Client (base edition)

SQL Optimizations

Able to Connect to Modeler Server

Advanced Algorithms

Data Preparation

Automation

Structured data

R Extendibility & Python Scripting

Text Analytics

Collaboration & Depolyment Sercises (C&DS) Base

C&DS Deployment Manager

SPSS Modeler Server Premium

Product Version

V18.3 (Note Newer Version Releases Delayed)

V18.5

V18.5

V18.5

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Exclusive student pricing

Students and faculty of participating academic institutions are eligible to participate in IBM SkillsBuild.

 Get your student edition
Take the next step
Start IBM SPSS Modeler free trial Read the quick start guide
More ways to explore IBM Knowledge Center IBM SPSS Modeler Documentation IBM SPSS Modeler Subscription documentation System requirements IBM SPSS Modeler Community
Footnote

*Prices shown in USD are indicative of one authorized user for a one-year subscription, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties and are subject to product offering availability in country.