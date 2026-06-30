Deliver digital sovereignty with a prearchitected, cohesive software stack ready to run on your infrastructure of choice.
A sovereign foundation from the start
Sovereignty is architected and designed into the integrated software stack, not bolted on afterward. IBM Sovereign Core is open, flexible and controlled by the customer.
Operate independently at scale.
Customer-operated control plane
Operate and govern the platform without relying on an external provider control plane. Manage governance, orchestration, compliance operations, tenant administration and service delivery while maintaining operational authority and visibility across tenants, services and platform activity within your sovereign boundary.
Identity and access management
Control authentication, authorization and access policies within the sovereign boundary. Maintain authority over identities, secrets, certificates, encryption keys and access controls while integrating with existing IAM solutions using open standards.
Open, modular architecture
Uses transparent, standardized, publicly published specifications. Enable flexibility and transparency across the technology stack while reducing dependency on proprietary architectures and fixed technology choices.
Extensible service catalog
Deploy approved cluster, virtual machines and data stores through a precertified service catalog that you can add to. Enable governed self-service consumption while maintaining operation, compliance and sovereignty controls.
Maintain the flexibility to change infrastructure, services and technology providers without dependency on a single ecosystem.
Reduce deployment complexity with a preintegrated software foundation that requires fewer resources to get started.
Maintain visibility into customer-operated platform operations, tenant activity, configurations and governance.
Add functionality, integrate new services and replace components without rearchitecting the platform.
Continuous compliance is evidence for provable governance. Build on your sovereign foundation with continuous compliance monitoring, automated evidence collection and audit-ready reporting inputs.
Deploy and scale AI with the controls, transparency and oversight your organization requires