Sovereign foundation

Deliver digital sovereignty with a prearchitected, cohesive software stack ready to run on your infrastructure of choice.

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A sovereign foundation from the start

Sovereignty is architected and designed into the integrated software stack, not bolted on afterward. IBM Sovereign Core is open, flexible and controlled by the customer.

Feature spotlights

Operate independently at scale.
Customer Operated Control Plane

Customer-operated control plane

Operate and govern the platform without relying on an external provider control plane. Manage governance, orchestration, compliance operations, tenant administration and service delivery while maintaining operational authority and visibility across tenants, services and platform activity within your sovereign boundary.

Identity and access management

Control authentication, authorization and access policies within the sovereign boundary. Maintain authority over identities, secrets, certificates, encryption keys and access controls while integrating with existing IAM solutions using open standards.

Identity and Access Management
IBM Sovereign Core Open and Modular architecture

Open, modular architecture

Uses transparent, standardized, publicly published specifications. Enable flexibility and transparency across the technology stack while reducing dependency on proprietary architectures and fixed technology choices.

Extensible service catalog

Deploy approved cluster, virtual machines and data stores through a precertified service catalog that you can add to. Enable governed self-service consumption while maintaining operation, compliance and sovereignty controls.

Extensible Service Catalog

Benefits

No vendor lock-in

Maintain the flexibility to change infrastructure, services and technology providers without dependency on a single ecosystem.
Faster, simpler deployment

Reduce deployment complexity with a preintegrated software foundation that requires fewer resources to get started.
Transparency and control

Maintain visibility into customer-operated platform operations, tenant activity, configurations and governance.
Extensible and interoperable

Add functionality, integrate new services and replace components without rearchitecting the platform.

Related features

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Continuous compliance

Continuous compliance is evidence for provable governance. Build on your sovereign foundation with continuous compliance monitoring, automated evidence collection and audit-ready reporting inputs.

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Governed AI services

Deploy and scale AI with the controls, transparency and oversight your organization requires

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Resources

Understand the platform
Explore the sovereign stack
Learn how sovereignty is evolving
Get started with Sovereign Core
Take the next steps

Discover how IBM Sovereign Core helps organizations establish operational sovereignty across infrastructure, governance and platform operations. 

  1. Request a demo