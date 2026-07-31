IT service providers are facing growing demand from customers seeking to retain control and independence over their digital workloads. Customers need more than data residency and policy-driven commitments - they require independence and control over operations, governance, identity, compliance, and AI workloads while meeting evolving compliance requirements and reducing dependency risks.

IBM Sovereign Core enables service providers to deliver solutions within a controlled, sovereign environment. Providers can rapidly launch new services and simplify operations through a repeatable, extensible platform, while retaining centralized control over service approval, access, governance, and operations.