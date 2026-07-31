Deliver Multi-tenant Sovereignty Solutions

Deliver digital and AI services with operational control, technology independence and provable governance.

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Create and manage robust sovereign environments

IT service providers are facing growing demand from customers seeking to retain control and independence over their digital workloads. Customers need more than data residency and policy-driven commitments - they require independence and control over operations, governance, identity, compliance, and AI workloads while meeting evolving compliance requirements and reducing dependency risks.

IBM Sovereign Core enables service providers to deliver solutions within a controlled, sovereign environment. Providers can rapidly launch new services and simplify operations through a repeatable, extensible platform, while retaining centralized control over service approval, access, governance, and operations.

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Benefits

Launch new revenue streams

Expand your portfolio with AI-ready sovereign services that accelerate customer onboarding and help you deliver trusted services across regulated industries.  
Deliver multi-tenant sovereignty at scale  

Operate multi-tenant sovereign environments from a centralized customer –operated control plane while enabling customers to retain authority over their data, operations, compliance, and AI. 
Continuously prove compliance 

Automate compliance monitoring, detect configuration drift, and generate audit-ready evidence across customer environments to simplify regulatory reporting and reduce operational overhead. 
Deliver trusted AI  services

Deliver differentiated AI-ready sovereign services with governed AI, approved models and operational controls that help customers maintain authority over AI workloads. 
Designed for your industry

AI is reshaping financial services. A sovereign foundation keeps data, infrastructure, workloads, and models under institutional control, helping firms accelerate innovation, strengthen regulatory confidence, improve resilience, reduce vendor dependency, and maintain auditability at scale consistently.

Explore banking and finance use case
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As digital services become mission-critical, public sector organizations are seeking to strengthen digital sovereignty to protect services, meet regulatory demands, and reduce dependency. With Sovereign Core public sector organizations can modernize citizen services and deploy AI in an independent, trusted environment..

Explore government and public sector use case
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Digital sovereignty offers telecommunications providers the opportunity to evolve beyond connectivity into trusted operators of compliant, in-country digital services. IBM Sovereign Core accelerates this shift with a ready-to-run platform for operational control, continuous compliance, governed AI and infrastructure independence across hybrid environments.

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Resources

The New Rules of Digital Sovereignty
IBM Sovereign Core
Ecosystem Catalogue
Take the next step

Learn how IBM Sovereign Core helps MSPs deliver AI-ready sovereignty solutions while enabling customers to maintain authority over operations, governance, compliance, and AI. 

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  2. Explore the product