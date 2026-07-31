Deliver digital and AI services with operational control, technology independence and provable governance.
IT service providers are facing growing demand from customers seeking to retain control and independence over their digital workloads. Customers need more than data residency and policy-driven commitments - they require independence and control over operations, governance, identity, compliance, and AI workloads while meeting evolving compliance requirements and reducing dependency risks.
IBM Sovereign Core enables service providers to deliver solutions within a controlled, sovereign environment. Providers can rapidly launch new services and simplify operations through a repeatable, extensible platform, while retaining centralized control over service approval, access, governance, and operations.
Expand your portfolio with AI-ready sovereign services that accelerate customer onboarding and help you deliver trusted services across regulated industries.
Operate multi-tenant sovereign environments from a centralized customer –operated control plane while enabling customers to retain authority over their data, operations, compliance, and AI.
Automate compliance monitoring, detect configuration drift, and generate audit-ready evidence across customer environments to simplify regulatory reporting and reduce operational overhead.
Deliver differentiated AI-ready sovereign services with governed AI, approved models and operational controls that help customers maintain authority over AI workloads.
AI is reshaping financial services. A sovereign foundation keeps data, infrastructure, workloads, and models under institutional control, helping firms accelerate innovation, strengthen regulatory confidence, improve resilience, reduce vendor dependency, and maintain auditability at scale consistently.
As digital services become mission-critical, public sector organizations are seeking to strengthen digital sovereignty to protect services, meet regulatory demands, and reduce dependency. With Sovereign Core public sector organizations can modernize citizen services and deploy AI in an independent, trusted environment..
Digital sovereignty offers telecommunications providers the opportunity to evolve beyond connectivity into trusted operators of compliant, in-country digital services. IBM Sovereign Core accelerates this shift with a ready-to-run platform for operational control, continuous compliance, governed AI and infrastructure independence across hybrid environments.