Public sector organizations are scaling digital services and AI to improve citizen experiences, efficiency, and resilience. As these capabilities become mission-critical, governments must retain authority over sensitive data, infrastructure, models, access, and decision-making.

A sovereign, AI-ready foundation with customer-operated control, governed services, and continuous compliance monitoring helps agencies modernize while meeting regulatory, audit, national security, and public accountability requirements. It also provides the transparency, integration flexibility, and audit-ready evidence needed to operate across complex public sector environments, withstand provider or geopolitical disruption, and keep human and institutional authority at the center of AI-enabled decisions.