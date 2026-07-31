Digital Sovereignty for Government and Public Sector

Build a trusted AI and cloud foundation that preserves control over data, infrastructure, and models while accelerating innovation.

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Scaling Trusted Public Sector Digital Services and AI

Public sector organizations are scaling digital services and AI to improve citizen experiences, efficiency, and resilience. As these capabilities become mission-critical, governments must retain authority over sensitive data, infrastructure, models, access, and decision-making.

A sovereign, AI-ready foundation with customer-operated control, governed services, and continuous compliance monitoring helps agencies modernize while meeting regulatory, audit, national security, and public accountability requirements. It also provides the transparency, integration flexibility, and audit-ready evidence needed to operate across complex public sector environments, withstand provider or geopolitical disruption, and keep human and institutional authority at the center of AI-enabled decisions.

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Benefits

Maintain operational authority

Retain control over data, operations, governance, and critical digital services within defined jurisdictional boundaries.
Govern AI with confidence

Deploy AI services with goverened AI services, transparency, and accountability to support public sector use cases. 
Improve regulatory assurance 

Generate audit-ready evidence through continuous monitoring to demonstrate adherence to national and regional requirements. 
Strengthen digital resilience 

Reduce technology dependency risks and maintain continuity of critical citizen services through open, portable architectures. 
Related use case
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Deliver multi-tenant sovereignty solutions 

Build and operate isolated digital sovereignty environments for multiple customers using repeatable deployment patterns with centralized governance and operational control. 

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Resources

The Enterprise Imperative for Digital Sovereignty
Solution Brief – IBM Sovereign Core
The Calculus of AI Sovereignty
Take the next step

Learn how IBM Sovereign Core helps governments deliver trusted digital services while maintaining operational authority, regulatory confidence, and digital resilience.

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