Build a trusted AI and cloud foundation that preserves control over data, infrastructure, and models while accelerating innovation.
Public sector organizations are scaling digital services and AI to improve citizen experiences, efficiency, and resilience. As these capabilities become mission-critical, governments must retain authority over sensitive data, infrastructure, models, access, and decision-making.
A sovereign, AI-ready foundation with customer-operated control, governed services, and continuous compliance monitoring helps agencies modernize while meeting regulatory, audit, national security, and public accountability requirements. It also provides the transparency, integration flexibility, and audit-ready evidence needed to operate across complex public sector environments, withstand provider or geopolitical disruption, and keep human and institutional authority at the center of AI-enabled decisions.
Retain control over data, operations, governance, and critical digital services within defined jurisdictional boundaries.
Deploy AI services with goverened AI services, transparency, and accountability to support public sector use cases.
Generate audit-ready evidence through continuous monitoring to demonstrate adherence to national and regional requirements.
Reduce technology dependency risks and maintain continuity of critical citizen services through open, portable architectures.
Build and operate isolated digital sovereignty environments for multiple customers using repeatable deployment patterns with centralized governance and operational control.