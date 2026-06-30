Governed AI services

Deploy and scale AI with the controls, transparency and oversight your organization requires.

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Sovereign AI within your reach

Operate AI inferencing and agents within your sovereign boundary.

Feature spotlights

Deploy and operate AI services while controlling how models, agents and inference interact with data, systems and users.
AI Service catalog

AI service catalog

Provide users with access to approved AI models, agents and services through a central catalog. Control who can access AI capabilities and govern how approved AI services are made available while maintaining security and compliance requirements.

AI agent and model management

Control which models are available to users. Host models within your sovereign boundary and allow your users to access curated external models. 

AI Agent and Model Management
AI Access and Approval Controls

AI access and approval control

 

Control who can access and use AI services in AI-powered applications, custom-written agents and preconfigured agents.

AI execution governance

AI agents with enterprise guardrails in operation. Validates policy adherence before execution, follows behavioral rules and respects human-in-the-loop approvals.

AI Execution Governance

Benefits

Greater confidence in deploying AI

Deploy AI in regulated and mission-critical environments while maintaining governance and operational oversight.
Compliance confidence

Maintain visibility into AI run-time compliance posture, including evidence used to support compliance activities.
Faster time-to-value

Reduce the effort required to deploy approved AI models, agents and services.
Control over security, data, models and results

Maintain authority over AI models, agents, inference operations, data interactions and AI-generated outputs.

Related features
 

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Continuous compliance

Continuous compliance is evidence for provable governance. Build on your sovereign foundation with continuous compliance monitoring, automated evidence collection and audit-ready reporting.

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Sovereign foundation

Establish and operate sovereign environments under your authority.

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Resources

Understand how Sovereign Core governs AI services within a sovereign environment
Explore the sovereign stack
Learn how sovereignty is evolving
Get started with Sovereign Core
Take the next step

Discover how IBM Sovereign Core helps organizations deploy and govern AI services while maintaining control over models, agents, inference and data interactions.

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