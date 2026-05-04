Continuous compliance evidence

Delivers coverage across 160+ global compliance frameworks with in-boundary, on-demand evidence
These types of audits are time-consuming, don’t scale and divert resources from higher-value work. Differing requirements across data sovereignty, cybersecurity and AI governance also mean organizations must continuously monitor, validate and demonstrate control across systems, data and AI workloads. Moreover, they must have audit-ready evidence available when needed.
IBM Sovereign Core enables organizations to continuously demonstrate alignment with sovereignty requirements by combining automated validation, in-boundary evidence and real-time visibility into control effectiveness. With it, teams can show reasonable assurance through operations, making the process more efficient.
Continuously validate controls and generate audit-ready evidence during system operation—helping maintain an up-to-date view of compliance status.
Map more than 160 frameworks to controls and reuse evidence—reducing duplication and eliminating the need to overhaul compliance programs.
View compliance posture, risks and evidence across tenants with role-based access. Quickly identify gaps and maintain control across sovereign environments.
Combine automated monitoring of technical controls with user-reviewed evidence and attestations to maintain an accurate, up-to-date view of compliance posture and control effectiveness.
Automatically generate, store and manage reports within the sovereign boundary. Preserve end-to-end traceability and audit artifacts or evidence without external dependencies or unnecessary data movement.
Get a single, role-based view of posture, risk and in-boundary evidence across tenants, environments and workloads, giving CISOs, IT administrators, auditors, and compliance officers insights relevant to their positions.
Choose from IBM Sovereign Core’s built-in library of compliance frameworks, including GDPR, NIS2, the EU AI Act, ISO 27001, and more.