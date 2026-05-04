Continuous compliance evidence

These types of audits are time-consuming, don’t scale and divert resources from higher-value work. Differing requirements across data sovereignty, cybersecurity and AI governance also mean organizations must continuously monitor, validate and demonstrate control across systems, data and AI workloads. Moreover, they must have audit-ready evidence available when needed.

IBM Sovereign Core enables organizations to continuously demonstrate alignment with sovereignty requirements by combining automated validation, in-boundary evidence and real-time visibility into control effectiveness. With it, teams can show reasonable assurance through operations, making the process more efficient.