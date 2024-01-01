In today’s mobile-first business environments, your users depend on high-quality wifi services to access your corporate networks. From your employees to your customers and partners, all users expect wifi connectivity that’s accessible, reliable, and always delivers high performance. Anything less is unacceptable.
To assure consistent, high-quality wifi services, you need a network monitoring platform that can gather performance data across your modernized wifi infrastructure and the rest of your enterprise network—with speed and scale. That’s precisely what IBM SevOne delivers.
Provides unique troubleshooting workflows for rapid, proactive identification and mitigation of performance-impacting events.
Supports wifi offerings from Cisco and Aruba along with coverage of wifi clients, wireless access points (APs) and wireless LAN controllers (WLCs).
Provides extensive coverage for Cisco and Aruba wireless access points and controllers, with extended visibility to the entire enterprise network.
Provides granular details of traffic flow through specific wifi interfaces to identify how traffic behaviors impact users and applications.
Enables rapid detection of unapproved or rogue, non-IT-deployed access points and instant generation of reports with relevant details.
Follow the performance of end user wifi stations over time and troubleshoot up to a year’s worth of wifi device to wireless controller performance.