Home Network SevOne
IBM SevOne for Financial Services

Optimize IT operations with insight and action from application-centric network observability

Explore IBM SevOne Download the whitepaper
Mitigate risk with app-centric network observability

In the fast-paced world of financial services, network reliability and performance are paramount. Whether enabling high-frequency trading, secure digital banking, or real-time payments, seamless network operations are essential for success. IBM SevOne equips NetOps teams with application centric network observability designed specifically for the demands of financial institutions—ensuring operational continuity, reducing downtime, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.

With consolidated monitoring tools, predictive insights powered by machine learning (ML), and real-time observability, IBM SevOne helps financial institutions streamline network operations, reduce costs, and stay ahead in a competitive market.
Benefits Cost Savings through Consolidation

Eliminate redundant tools and reduce operational costs with a single monitoring solution designed for scalability and flexibility​

 Enhanced Customer Experience

Ensure smooth, always-on access to digital banking, payment systems, and trading platforms, building trust and customer loyalty.

 Lower Mean Time to Repair (MTTR)

Resolve network issues faster with real-time telemetry and centralized dashboards, minimizing disruptions to financial services operations.

 Support for Next-Generation Networks

Monitor and optimize SD-WAN and cloud-based networks, ensuring seamless operations across global financial infrastructures​

 Scalable Performance for Future Growth

Scale seamlessly as your business grows, maintaining speed at scale and supporting thousands of devices across multiple locations.

 Prevent network latency and jitter

IBM SevOne supports high-frequency polling, which allows network teams to collect performance metrics more frequently

Features

Hybrid Network Performance Monitoring and Observability Monitor physical, virtual, and cloud-based infrastructures (AWS, Azure, and hybrid cloud). Ensure visibility across trading networks, retail branches, and data centers with unified dashboards.
Predictive Analytics with ML-Driven Insights Identify potential disruptions before they occur using ML-based performance baselines and alerts. Forecast future infrastructure needs to prevent congestion during peak trading hours and seasonal demand surges
API-Driven Automation for Seamless Operations Automate workflows and alerts, integrating with IT systems like ServiceNow to enhance operational efficiency. Enable closed-loop automation to detect issues and initiate corrective actions without manual intervention
Sub-Minute Polling for Real-Time Operations Support high-frequency trading with sub-minute telemetry, reducing risks of missed trades. Monitor busy traffic to detect network latency and jitter in time-sensitive environments.
Use Cases
Managing SD-WAN and Hybrid Networks: Supporting Future-Ready Infrastructure
  • Monitor SD-WAN performance in real time, tracking latency, jitter, and packet loss across dynamic, multi-cloud environments.
  • Ensure seamless transitions between legacy infrastructure and software-defined networks with real-time telemetry and automated troubleshooting.
  • Automate the certification of new devices and technologies, adding them to the monitoring platform in days, not weeks​.
  • Use flow-based analytics to visualize traffic patterns across branch offices, data centers, and public cloud environments.
Digital Banking and Real-Time Payments: Ensuring 24/7 Availability
  • Monitor end-to-end performance across payment gateways, ATM networks, and online banking portals to detect issues before they impact users.
  • Identify bottlenecks in cloud-hosted services or API gateways that could delay payment processing.
  • Use historical trends to predict peak transaction times and ensure sufficient bandwidth and resources.
  • Automate alerts for high-priority issues, triggering incident management workflows for rapid resolution.
High-Frequency Trading (HFT): Supporting Low-Latency Networks
  • Monitor critical trade network links with sub-second telemetry to ensure data flows efficiently without latency spikes or packet loss.
  • Detect and address network congestion in real time, avoiding costly delays.
  • Automate workflows to create predictive alerts when trading infrastructure performance deviates from baseline metrics.
  • Gain real-time insight into market connectivity to ensure uninterrupted access to exchanges, liquidity providers, and financial markets.
Capacity Planning for Retail Branch Networks: Managing Demand Spikes
  • Forecast VPN usage and bandwidth demand across branches to prevent congestion during peak periods.
  • Use historical metrics to align infrastructure investments with seasonal usage trends.
  • Automate bandwidth allocation to critical applications like loan origination systems, reducing latency for branch staff and customers.
  • Monitor branch-level Wi-Fi networks and ATM connectivity to ensure continuous service availability, even during high-traffic periods
Mergers & Acquisitions: Streamlining IT Integration
  • Consolidate tools from both organizations, reducing complexity and operational costs by eliminating redundancies.
  • Provide real-time network visibility during the transition, ensuring minimal disruption to business operations.
  • Use automated device discovery to integrate new network components into existing infrastructure without manual effort.
  • Monitor and report on post-merger performance baselines to ensure stability and highlight areas needing optimization.
Security and DDoS Protection: Safeguarding Network Availability
  • Monitor traffic patterns to identify unusual spikes in data flows that could signal a potential DDoS attack.
  • Automate network actions, such as diverting suspicious traffic to mitigation services or triggering network failover processes.
  • Ensure compliance with security and regulatory requirements by generating detailed performance reports for audits.
  • Provide visibility into network vulnerabilities and implement proactive measures to address potential risks before they are exploited.
Client Stories

A corporate bank needed a single solution that could scale to support its 55,000-device global network and provide a truly global view across all geographical operations centers around the world. Specifically, it was drawn to IBM SevOne’s 10-day device certification, high availability, efficient data collection for all the devices in a sub-minute polling cycle, and fast reporting to replace overnight reports.

A large retail bank used IBM SevOne’s metric-to-flow capability to identify and stop antivirus updates that were being pushed during the business day, saturating bandwidth and impacting the performance of branch applications.

A leading investment firm specializing in wealth management used IBM SevOne’s integration of SNMP and NetFlow to provide better visibility between utilization and top consumers across international WAN links, including connectivity to exchanges
See how IBM SevOne helps

Be a network hero, enhance continuous network performance.

 Join the Community
More ways to explore Solution Brief: IBM SevOne Network Performance Management White Paper: Consolidating Network Performance Monitoring Tools for Financial Services 6 Reasons Financial Institutions Choose IBM SevOne Whitepaper: Chart a Path to Digital Transformation with Application-Aware, AIOps-Driven Network Performance Management