Optimize IT operations with insight and action from application-centric network observability
In the fast-paced world of financial services, network reliability and performance are paramount. Whether enabling high-frequency trading, secure digital banking, or real-time payments, seamless network operations are essential for success. IBM SevOne equips NetOps teams with application centric network observability designed specifically for the demands of financial institutions—ensuring operational continuity, reducing downtime, and delivering an exceptional customer experience.
With consolidated monitoring tools, predictive insights powered by machine learning (ML), and real-time observability, IBM SevOne helps financial institutions streamline network operations, reduce costs, and stay ahead in a competitive market.
Eliminate redundant tools and reduce operational costs with a single monitoring solution designed for scalability and flexibility
Ensure smooth, always-on access to digital banking, payment systems, and trading platforms, building trust and customer loyalty.
Resolve network issues faster with real-time telemetry and centralized dashboards, minimizing disruptions to financial services operations.
Monitor and optimize SD-WAN and cloud-based networks, ensuring seamless operations across global financial infrastructures
Scale seamlessly as your business grows, maintaining speed at scale and supporting thousands of devices across multiple locations.
IBM SevOne supports high-frequency polling, which allows network teams to collect performance metrics more frequently
A corporate bank needed a single solution that could scale to support its 55,000-device global network and provide a truly global view across all geographical operations centers around the world. Specifically, it was drawn to IBM SevOne’s 10-day device certification, high availability, efficient data collection for all the devices in a sub-minute polling cycle, and fast reporting to replace overnight reports.
A large retail bank used IBM SevOne’s metric-to-flow capability to identify and stop antivirus updates that were being pushed during the business day, saturating bandwidth and impacting the performance of branch applications.
A leading investment firm specializing in wealth management used IBM SevOne’s integration of SNMP and NetFlow to provide better visibility between utilization and top consumers across international WAN links, including connectivity to exchanges
Be a network hero, enhance continuous network performance.