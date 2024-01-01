Home Network SevOne Hybrid cloud network monitoring
Achieve application-centric visibility in hybrid cloud environments with IBM SevOne.
Hybrid cloud insights at your fingertips

Many modern businesses are transferring their workloads to the public cloud while embracing hybrid cloud architecture that incorporates on-premises and cloud resources designed to handle various aspects of an application or service. Building an effective strategy for monitoring the performance of private and public cloud resources is essential.

IBM SevOne provides an application-centric hybrid cloud monitoring solution so that businesses can maintain optimal performance across their entire infrastructure, whether on-premises or in the cloud.
Reduce data access cost for your private clouds

What you can do

Gain hybrid cloud visibility Close the public cloud visibility gap and gain a comprehensive understanding of end-to-end network performance across your entire infrastructure, whether on-premises or in the cloud, all from a single dashboard.
Streamline troubleshooting workflows Integrate operations across cloud ops and netops for a comprehensive view of resources with shareable, customized, and pre-built reporting on day one. By consolidating tools and simplifying workflows into one dashboard, teams reduce MTTR/MTTD, realize cost savings and achieve more efficient operations.
Support the journey to cloud Report on how cloud migration is going and compare on-premises performance to cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure. Clients can explore cloud performance data enriched with metadata, enabling analysis and visualization filtered by account, region, and more.
Proactively address network issues Leverage default machine learning analytics and visualization to aid in troubleshooting, anomaly detection, and forecasting. This allows for proactive identification and troubleshooting of issues before they impact end-users.
Improve your historical view Extend your data storage. IBM SevOne offers the ability to store metrics for one year or more, clients can gain a better historical view for troubleshooting, compliance use cases and more.
Hybrid cloud value on day one Enhance cloud resource monitoring

Gain visibility into your entire AWS and Azure Cloud Infrastructure with metrics collection enriched with metadata providing users with real-time insights into their Cloud performance. This ensures optimal operation, cost savings and seamless cross-platform management of resources.

 Optimize dashboards and out-of-the-box reporting

Use day-one dashboards and OOTB reporting to spot performance issues, discover what's causing an uptick in cost, and troubleshoot connectivity between different resources in hybrid environments.

 Customize powerful visualizations

Customize reporting with hybrid cloud environments and powerful visualization capabilities to quickly spot performance issues, project baselines and create reports determining the worst offenders.

 Improve onboarding workflow

Set up the cloud integration with a simplified onboarding interface, automation templates to spin up the available cloud resources and detailed onboarding guides.

 Reduce costs with efficient data collection

Reduce costs for monitoring cloud environments by using modern data collection methods, like leveraging AWS Cloudwatch metric streams and Microsoft's Data Plane API, that are cost-effective in large environments.

  Boost performance through analytics

Leverage cloud-based performance data and use IBM SevOne’s powerful alerting capability to create automation and incident response workflows across Hybrid Cloud Environments.

Monitor AWS resources with IBM SevOne

EC2, or Elastic Compute Cloud, is an AWS web service that provides resizable compute capacity in the cloud. EC2 is a fundamental building block of AWS and allows users to efficiently and cost-effectively run their applications and workloads in the cloud.

Amazon S3, or Simple Storage Service, is an object storage service offered by AWS that provides highly scalable and secure storage for a wide range of data types and use cases.

AWS Transit Gateway is a fully managed service that enables customers to connect their Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) and on-premises networks to a single gateway. 

AWS Direct Connect is a network service that provides dedicated and private connectivity between a customer’s on-premises infrastructure and AWS.

A network address translation (NAT) gateway is a highly available, managed AWS service that enables resources in a private subnet to access the internet or other AWS services but prevents inbound traffic from the internet. 

Site-to-site VPNs in AWS are used to establish secure connections between on-premises networks and VPCs in the AWS cloud. Gain insights on how your site-to-site VPNs in AWS are performing.

Monitor Azure resources with IBM SevOne

Azure Virtual Machines are cloud-based virtualized computing resources offered by Microsoft Azure, allowing users to run and manage various operating systems, customize performance, and scale as needed for a wide range of applications and workloads.

Virtual Machine Scale Sets in Azure are a group of identical VMs that automatically scale to meet high availability and load-balancing requirements for applications and services.

Azure Load Balancer is a service that distributes traffic across your applications to improve performance and availability.

Azure VPN Gateway creates secure, encrypted tunnels between your Azure virtual network and on-premises locations or other Azure virtual networks.

Azure ExpressRoute Gateway is a Azure virtual network gateway enabling private, dedicated connections between on-premises infrastructure and Azure resources.

Azure ExpressRoute Circuits can connect your on-premises network and Microsoft's cloud services via a Service Provider.

Azure ExpressRoute Direct provides a dedicated, high-bandwidth connection directly into Microsoft's global network.

Azure Storage accounts are scalable cloud storage for various data objects like blobs, files, queues, and tables.
