Organizations today are rearchitecting their networks with newer technologies such as next-gen wifi, SD-WAN, SDN, multicloud, 5G and more to support their digital transformation roadmaps. However, keeping track of KPIs for these new physical and virtual network elements to know when everything is normal, and more importantly when it’s not, is a near impossible task.
IBM SevOne is designed to meet this challenge. As the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable network observability system, it delivers the modern collection, analytics, visualization and automation capabilities required to transform raw network performance data into actionable, real-time insights.
Discover a comprehensive collection of multivendor performance data from your physical and virtual network infrastructure.
Apply advanced analytics with machine learning-driven baselines and user-defined levels of standard deviation to drive robust alert policies.
Find, use, and share valuable insights with user-friendly interactive visualizations and analytics.
Integrate operations across multiple IT systems with streaming metrics and third-party data integrations.
Collect and analyze metric and flow data in real-time to find and fix network problems before they impact end users.
Flexible alerting policies help ensure critical alerts are delivered to the right teams at the right time, to quickly isolate, assess, and resolve network issues.
Use up to one year’s worth of "as polled" network performance metrics to anticipate the capacity needed to handle future growth and changes.
Help ensure that your network meets service level agreements (SLAs) and provides your teams early warnings about performance anomalies.
With industry-leading data collection and analysis, IBM SevOne helps you gain new insights and retire legacy tools without missing a beat.