Organizations today are rearchitecting their networks with newer technologies such as next-gen wifi, SD-WAN, SDN, multicloud, 5G and more to support their digital transformation roadmaps. However, keeping track of KPIs for these new physical and virtual network elements to know when everything is normal, and more importantly when it’s not, is a near impossible task.

IBM SevOne is designed to meet this challenge. As the industry’s most comprehensive and scalable network observability system, it delivers the modern collection, analytics, visualization and automation capabilities required to transform raw network performance data into actionable, real-time insights.