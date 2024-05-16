With IBM Open Enterprise SDK for Node.js, clients can modernize their applications to extend the value of their existing applications. Node.js allows enterprise clients to tap into a massive JavaScript developer talent pool and resources by enabling coding in the popular JavaScript language.

Now, clients can simplify the development and maintenance of Application Programming Interface (API), access z/OS-based resources from Node.js using direct or RESTful APIs and colocate Node.js applications and services to optimize their performance and security.