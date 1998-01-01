• 80 Plus Platinum certified power supplies

• Power supply options ⚬ 650W AC in base model, port-side

exhaust variant (2 per switch) ⚬ 650W AC in base

model, port-side intake variant (2 per switch)

• Power cord ⚬ IEC60320 C14 plug on 650W power supply

connecting to a notched C15 socket connector

• AC input: 100 to 240 VAC (10% range)

• Frequency: 50 to 60 Hz (nominal)

• Typical power consumption ⚬ 217W for Idle

48-Port switch without optics modules ⚬ 251W for 48-

Port switch with 24 32G SW optics modules under typical

conditions ⚬ 297W for 48-Port switch with 48 32G SW

optics modules under typical conditions

• Airflow ⚬ Back to front (toward ports) using port-side exhaust

fans ⚬ Front to back (inward from ports) using portside

intake fans ⚬ 50 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM)

through system fan assembly at 77°F (25°C) ⚬ 100

CFM maximum