IBM® Gen7 Fibre Channel is the modern storage network infrastructure for mission-critical storage, enabling organizations to realize a self-learning, self-optimizing, self-healing autonomous SAN. It combines powerful analytics and advanced automation capabilities to accelerate data access, adapt to evolving requirements, and drive always-on business operations.

IBM® Storage Networking SAN512B-7 and SAN256B-7 directors with Gen7 Fibre Channel and Fabric Vision technology is the foundational building block to realize the autonomous SAN for the on-demand data center. Ultra-low latency and up to 64Gb/s port bandwidth provide the highest level of performance for NVMe workloads. With data-center-proven reliability, seamless scalability, integrated analytics, and automation, they maximize the performance, productivity, and efficiency of storage investments and resources.