Thank you
An IBM representative will contact you shortly
Isometric illustration of person working on laptop connected to various screens
Congratulations!

You have taken the first step to boost productivity and ROI while lowering your operational costs. A member of our team will contact you to arrange a demo where you’ll discuss:

  • How quickly and easily IBM® Robotic Process Automation can help grow your business
  • How to enable employees to spend more time on innovation by moving repetitive tasks to always-on bots
  • How to integrate with applications
Total Economic Impact of IBM Robotic Process Automation

Cost savings and business benefits enabled by robotic process automation.

 Read the report 124%

three-year return on investment modeled by a 2021 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study. 

 549,000

net benefit of USD 549,000 after costs, plus enhanced process visibility, data and compliance. 

 16 

month full payback period after implemetation.
Prized and proven

IBM Robotic Process Automation wins top ratings on G2 and TrustRadius.

See why users see IBM Robotic Process Automation as a top-rated tool on G2’s Grid Report (link resides outside ibm.com)  and Best of Value Winter 2023 on TrustRadius (link resides outside ibm.com).

 TrustRadius badges

Best of Value Winter 2023 on TrustRadius.

 TrustRadius G2’s Grid Report