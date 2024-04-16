Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration Includes UML/SysML modeling, a configuration management interface and Eclipse platform integration

Provides parametric constraint evaluation, doc generation and customizable doc generation w/ PUB

Includes AUTOSAR System Authoring; provides a systems engineering-focused user interface and AUTOSAR RTE code

Uses DDS modeling, DOORS Family integration, API for customization, DoDAF, MODAF and UPDM

Licensing options available for perpetual and term, floating and individual user

Provides simulation and model execution; graphical panels for prototyping or mock ups
Provides C, C++ or Java code frame generation or MISRA-C or MISRA-C++ code generation

Includes reverse engineering code Includes reverse engineering code

Includes full application code generation (including statecharts) and integration with embedded IDE