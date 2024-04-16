Provides a collaborative, model-based systems engineering development environment to improve product
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Designer for Systems Engineers uses Systems Modeling Language (SysML) and Unified Modeling Language (UML)—all within a MBSE (Model-Based Systems Engineering) environment. It helps you adapt to changing customer requirements, improves productivity and reduces time-to-market with advanced validation and simulation features.
Express specifications and design graphically. Improve communication across teams and across the supply chain by using industry standards and unambiguous notations.
Get early and continuous proof of specification and testing of design through model-based simulation and analysis.
Show how and why design decisions and trade-offs were made through the steps of requirements > specification > design > code.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Designer for Systems Engineers helps eliminate model defects by using animation features for design-level debugging. Debug design at a higher level of abstraction with animation support. You can also view highlighted active states in statecharts by injecting events, calling operations and stepping through the model. It facilitates trade study analysis and architectural trade-offs using the parametric constraint solver for SysML parametric diagrams.
You can visualize complex requirements and maintain design consistency with SysML and UML modeling. The software enables you to store requirements in design elements and test cases, providing traceability information within the model. It supports full requirements traceability to and from the design, allowing you to view how a requirement change impacts the design. And it includes static model checking analysis, which helps improve model consistency and completeness.
Rhapsody – Designer for Systems Engineers helps you manage the complexity of developing consistent designs across different environments by allowing you to share and review designs with the extended team. It integrates design and development functions into one cohesive environment and features an advanced model browser to quickly sort, organize and edit models. The software also includes graphical model comparisons and merging of model elements to enable teams to work in parallel.
Using this software, you will be able to visualize complex requirements with UML, SysML AUTOSAR, Modeling and Analysis of Real-Time Embedded systems (MARTE) or DDS. IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody – Designer for Systems Engineers supports DSL for creating unique diagrams and diagram elements. It also improves design consistency with the static model-checking analysis.
Rhapsody – Designer for Systems Engineers helps you integrate with other IBM ELM products: Requirements Management DOORS® Family, Workflow Management & Rhapsody – Architect for System Engineers. You can create artifacts for US Department of Defense Architecture Framework (DoDAF), British Ministry of Defense Architectural Framework (MODAF) and Unified Profile for DoDAF/MODAF (UPDM). Develop graphical panels for visual mockups of a design using Rhapsody – Tools and Utilities Add On software.
A low-cost system engineering environment that lets you analyze and elaborate requirements, make architecture trade-offs and document designs.
All the capabilities of Architect for Systems Engineers, plus allows you to prototype, simulate and execute designs for early validation.
A low-cost integrated software engineering environment to graphically architect C++, C or Java applications using UML or AUTOSAR.
An embedded and real-time agile software engineering environment with full application generation for C++, C, Java and Ada (including MISRA-C and MISRA-C++).
