IBM Rational Synergy is a task-based software configuration management (SCM) solution that brings together global, distributed development teams on a unified platform. It provides capabilities that help software and systems development teams work and collaborate faster and easier.
High-performance WAN access allows distributed teams to carry out operations at LAN-like speeds, reducing the overhead of having multiple servers.
Software changes and tasks are synchronized in real time, so dispersed teams can collaborate in a cohesive fashion over the global delivery framework.
The single SCM repository manages all artifacts related to software development, including source code, documents, and more.
Maintenance activities can be planned more efficiently to help ensure high availability around the clock.
IBM Rational Synergy helps plan, track and centrally administer multiple projects and releases across your organization.
This software helps enforce governance, validate compliance, provide near real-time visibility, and reduce administrative overhead.
This software provides a common language to help users interact with the project and each other in a consistent manner.
Rational Synergy helps accelerate development and reduce duplication of effort. The component repository allows software components to be uniquely identified and versioned for ease of reuse.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody is a proven solution that allows you to manage complexity around product and systems development.
IBM Engineering Workflow Management acts as the critical link between required and delivered work by enabling teams to manage plans, tasks and project status.
IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Family is an application for optimizing requirements communication, collaboration and verification.
IBM Engineering Requirements Management DOORS Next is a scalable solution to optimize communication and collaboration.