What is IBM® Rational® Synergy?

IBM Rational Synergy is a task-based software configuration management (SCM) solution that brings together global, distributed development teams on a unified platform. It provides capabilities that help software and systems development teams work and collaborate faster and easier. 
Benefits Increased productivity

High-performance WAN access allows distributed teams to carry out operations at LAN-like speeds, reducing the overhead of having multiple servers.

 Unified global teams

Software changes and tasks are synchronized in real time, so dispersed teams can collaborate in a cohesive fashion over the global delivery framework.

 Centralized repository

The single SCM repository manages all artifacts related to software development, including source code, documents, and more.

 Reduced downtime

Maintenance activities can be planned more efficiently to help ensure high availability around the clock.
Key IBM Rational Synergy features Advanced baseline and release management capabilities

IBM Rational Synergy helps plan, track and centrally administer multiple projects and releases across your organization.

 Highly scalable platform

This software helps enforce governance, validate compliance, provide near real-time visibility, and reduce administrative overhead.

 Automated processes and tasks

This software provides a common language to help users interact with the project and each other in a consistent manner.

 Software reuse and component-based development

Rational Synergy helps accelerate development and reduce duplication of effort. The component repository allows software components to be uniquely identified and versioned for ease of reuse.

