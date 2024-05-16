IBM Rational Build Forge products offer an adaptive execution framework that creates a software assembly line to automate and accelerate software delivery. It allows you to standardize and automate repetitive tasks, uncover development bottlenecks, determine trends for specific projects and manage compliance mandates.
Gives developers preconfigured build processes within their integrated development environments (IDEs).
Accelerates build and release cycles through iterative development and parallel processes.
Simplifies compliance management with self-documenting audit trails and role-based security.
Increases team efficiency with centralized build and release management using tools you already have.
Works with IDEs to give access to software assembly processes.
Provides job process optimization so that jobs are run efficiently.
Compatible with existing scripts, batch files, development tools and processes.
Delivers compliance tracking and documentation without manual effort.
