Rapid Infrastructure Automation
Move beyond task automation. Modern infrastructure services necessitate IT infrastructure teams to evolve from task automation to orchestrating intricate workflows across teams and domains for comprehensive process automation.
IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation simplifies IT infrastructure operations with advanced low-code automation and orchestration. It integrates and orchestrates tools, data, devices, and existing automation across domains using efficient workflows to bridge platform and team gaps. This enhances productivity and minimizes errors, enabling rapid complex workflow creation for data collection, provisioning, and configuration.
Automate infrastructure delivery and operations for autonomy, scalability, and reliability, enhancing delivery velocity and quality. Implement event-driven orchestration and workflows for infrastructure services via self-service or API. Continuous infrastructure automation boosts automation and orchestration tool usage for application delivery through CI/CD and DevOps platforms. Ensure more seamless integrations across products and systems, integrating network, infrastructure, and app provisioning using consistent processes.
Don’t start from scratch; build on existing automations platforms, connecting existing efforts into complex workflows using IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation’s low-code solution and intuitive visual UI. Govern automations with the drag-and-drop interface. This streamlines infrastructure processes, enabling your team to concentrate on new automations rather than maintenance and expansion. Automating complex workflows reduces errors, improves efficiency, and speeds up configuration setup. IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation offers incremental value, avoiding full system overhauls.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation offers integrations with all public cloud vendors, enabling consumption of any cloud service or resource in larger orchestrations. Construct fully compliant, risk-averse, cost-conscious workflows to automate cloud actions and provide them as internal services. Reuse frequently used automations across teams and amplify automation value.
Use the Microsoft Azure APIs as part of the automation actions across your tech stack
Use the Amazon Web Services APIs alongside your other automation actions
Use the Google Cloud Platform APIs as part of your comprehensive automation actions, among others in your workflows
Turn insights from your performance management tools into action across your IT ecosystem.
Transform operations with infrastructure security and compliance automation.
Standardize incident management, reduce downtime and proactively address IT issues across your organization.