Move beyond task automation. Modern infrastructure services necessitate IT infrastructure teams to evolve from task automation to orchestrating intricate workflows across teams and domains for comprehensive process automation.

IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation simplifies IT infrastructure operations with advanced low-code automation and orchestration. It integrates and orchestrates tools, data, devices, and existing automation across domains using efficient workflows to bridge platform and team gaps. This enhances productivity and minimizes errors, enabling rapid complex workflow creation for data collection, provisioning, and configuration.