 ITSM automation
Extend ITSM automation to your entire organization
RNA application interface, illustrating automated tickets immediately added to organization workflow
Automate ITSM at scale

ITSM automation is made simple with IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation, which extends incident resolution management across your entire stack. IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation powers efficient processing of incidents to minimize downtime so you can manage intelligent automated responses for every part of your organization.
Capabilities
Manage incident resolution across your stack

IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation simplifies incident resolution by providing live updates and easier response management across your entire IT infrastructure. With seamless integration with your ITSM systems and monitoring tools, your teams can diagnose and address issues more efficiently than before.
Consolidate IT operations with easy integrations

With IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation, you can integrate monitoring systems and service tools into one cohesive platform. Organization-wide integrations eliminate silos and support collaboration among IT teams to accommodate faster workflows and incident resolution without diminishing service quality.
Achieve reliable automation and governance

IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation is designed to help organizations strengthen visibility and governance over their ITSM automation initiatives with centralized automation processes that are both efficient and secure. It facilitates new insights into automation performance to guide data-driven decisions and support scalability.
Platform integrations Rapid Infrastructure Automation rich library of abstracted integrations for any IT environment
