Automation governance

IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation meets the vital demand for secure, centralized automation management. It enhances security via role-based access control at the action block level.

The platform unifies automation workflow management for consistent governance and broader access with controlled permissions. Key features include centralized automation management, scheduling, and workflow storage in a remote Git repository for version control and collaboration.

Governance dashboards provide real-time metrics and ROI insights for informed decisions. Extensive logging and error handling support thorough auditing and troubleshooting.