Automation governance

Secure, centralized automation management with IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation
As automation scales, robust governance and security measures become increasingly critical. IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation guarantees secure, efficient automation via enhanced governance and centralized management.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation meets the vital demand for secure, centralized automation management. It enhances security via role-based access control at the action block level.
The platform unifies automation workflow management for consistent governance and broader access with controlled permissions. Key features include centralized automation management, scheduling, and workflow storage in a remote Git repository for version control and collaboration.
Governance dashboards provide real-time metrics and ROI insights for informed decisions. Extensive logging and error handling support thorough auditing and troubleshooting.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation provides a centralized dashboard for managing all automation activities, serving as a single access point for workflows. This approach simplifies management, improves visibility, and ensures consistent security policy application across the organization. It also reduces risks linked to decentralized automation efforts.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation implements role-based access control (RBAC) at the action block level, significantly improving automation workflow security. This fine-grained control guarantees that only authorized users can access and modify specific workflow sections, minimizing unauthorized alterations and preserving automated process integrity.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation facilitates centralized workflow storage, enabling easy sharing across teams. This fosters collaboration and ensures consistent automation practices. Central repository storage allows teams to access, modify, and reuse workflows, streamlining processes and improving efficiency while maintaining version control and accountability.
Governance and ROI dashboards provide real-time metrics for rapid issue detection and resolution and manual execution time savings, helping organizations optimize automation and operations.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation supports storing workflows in a remote Git repository that provide full version control, collaboration and traceability.
Rapid Infrastructure Automation (RIA) provides extensive logging and error handling to facilitate workflow auditing, testing and error handling.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation supports authentication from third-party identity providers (IdP) that use a variety of protocols, passwords are never cached or stored and communications are encrypted.
Delegate access at the workflow, vendor integration, authKey, action block level and more. Manage who can edit, view, trigger or schedule workflows and limit functions for certain users.