 Automated network performance management
Turn insights into actions with IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation
RNA application interface, illustrating an alert and a deployment action
Automate performance management at scale

Turn ITSM insights into actions using IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation. This robust tool allows API triggering of automations at scale. Perform actions across your IT ecosystem based on triggers from your performance management tools. Collect vital performance data at scale and extend your visibility.
Capabilities
Automate network actions based on performance management insights

Turn insights into actions for closed loop automation. Automatically configure, provision, manage and test network devices and more.
Reduce repetitive tasks through automation

Seamless importing of device metadata and geo coordinates and more. Reduce the amount of clicks in your performance management platform and automate the management of it and related tools such as inventory sync, ticket deduplication and others.
Leverage self-service API-based data ingestion

Start collecting data from tools that might not be supported by your performance management tools today and extend your visibility. Ingest data from other sources such as DNS tools or APM or NPM tools respectively to increase the accuracy of your alerts.
Related use cases

IT infrastructure automation and orchestration.

 ITSM Automation

Standardize incident management, reduce downtime and proactively address IT issues across your organization.

Infrastructure security automation

Transform operations with infrastructure security and compliance automation.
Platform integrations
