Amplify existing automation

With native and API support for automation tools, scripts, and playbooks, the platform preserves existing automation investments and incorporates them into larger workflows for full-stack automation while also leveraging a library of vendor integrations or proprietary APIs. Orchestrate playbooks/scripts with other IT platforms and trigger them via API or UI for swift deployment.

IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation includes a centralized automation management system, an API gateway for event-driven automation triggering, and role-based access control (RBAC). It supports automation tools like Ansible, Jenkins, and Chef. Built-in function-as-a-service (FaaS) action blocks, such as Python FaaS, facilitate seamless code management.

With IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation, teams can onboard new tools without discarding existing ones, keeping automation efforts relevant. This results in enhanced function, reduced learning curves and scalable automation that connects tools such as IT service management (ITSM), configuration management database (CMDB) and network performance management (NPM).