Amplify existing automation

Accelerate and integrate your automation
IBM® Rapid Infrastructure Automation delivers gradual value via a lightweight software solution. It harmoniously combines, integrates, and orchestrates existing automation while enhancing current infrastructure.
With native and API support for automation tools, scripts, and playbooks, the platform preserves existing automation investments and incorporates them into larger workflows for full-stack automation while also leveraging a library of vendor integrations or proprietary APIs. Orchestrate playbooks/scripts with other IT platforms and trigger them via API or UI for swift deployment.
IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation includes a centralized automation management system, an API gateway for event-driven automation triggering, and role-based access control (RBAC). It supports automation tools like Ansible, Jenkins, and Chef. Built-in function-as-a-service (FaaS) action blocks, such as Python FaaS, facilitate seamless code management.
With IBM Rapid Infrastructure Automation, teams can onboard new tools without discarding existing ones, keeping automation efforts relevant. This results in enhanced function, reduced learning curves and scalable automation that connects tools such as IT service management (ITSM), configuration management database (CMDB) and network performance management (NPM).
Incorporate existing automation tools, scripts and playbooks into new workflows. This seamless integration helps to ensure that previous investments in automation are maximized, eliminating the need to rewrite scripts.
Use a centralized tool to manage all automation processes securely. This centralized approach enhances scalability while simplifying the management of complex automation environments, reducing the learning curve for new team members.
Combine automation with other tools such as ITSM, CMDB and NPM. This integration enables seamless updating of tickets, CMDBs and follow-up actions, helping to ensure efficient and cohesive operations across different systems and departments.
Add existing automations to broader automated environments and orchestrate additional actions across the organization alongside prebuilt automation scripts.
You can run, edit, copy and paste YAML playbooks natively or remotely, allowing the use of logic to orchestrate the execution of workflows.
The main Python block executes the content like a Python interpreter as it runs through the command-line interface; run and manage code and easily pass parameters to scripts and programs.