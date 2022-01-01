The sprawl of shadow IT—unsanctioned software apps and hardware deployed without IT department oversight—is accelerating across corporate networks as more end users embrace new cloud services and remote work. According to The State of Attack Surface Management 2022 report, the average organization has 30% more exposed assets than its asset management programs have identified. Since the IT team is generally unaware of shadow IT, security risks posed by these unapproved assets go unaddressed.

ASM with Randori Recon helps you discover your shadow IT assets, on-premises or in the cloud, that could potentially allow attackers to bypass your firewall or other cybersecurity defenses. Randori Recon continuously monitors your attack surface for unexpected changes, blind spots, misconfigurations, and process failures. With insights from an adversarial perspective, this SaaS application helps you prioritize your shadow IT risks and make informed decisions to protect sensitive data and strengthen your security posture.