IBM Randori Recon SaaS subscription includes everything you need to clarify your cyber risk with continuous attack surface management capabilities. IBM offers three tiers of IBM Randori Recon to meet your specific needs. Use the chart to choose the package that best aligns with your organization’s unique requirements.
Discovery
Discovery path
Risk-based prioritization
Remediation guidance
Policies and reports
Enterprise integrations
Vulnerability validation
Security Testing
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Note: Internal Discovery can only be enabled in Standard or Premium. The above outlines the external discovery.
Get started with attack surface management. Our Essentials package provides continuous discovery to uncover your organizational exposures.
Operationalize attack surface management. Our Standard package comes complete with enterprise-ready features such as API access, integrations marketplace and dedicated customer success support.
Validate attack surface discovery. Our Premium package enhances your experience by offering powerful external security testing capabilities. These features are designed to confirm the existence and exploitability of vulnerabilities on your attack surface. Verify external risk exposure and exploitability with precision.
Explore Randori Recon with our free 7-day trial, risk free and with no commitment. Test out the attack surface management features in real-world scenarios. Familiarize yourself with the user interface and customization options. Try it today and clarify your cyber risk.