Explore IBM Randori Recon pricing plans
IBM Randori Recon SaaS subscription includes everything you need to clarify your cyber risk with continuous attack surface management capabilities. IBM offers three tiers of IBM Randori Recon to meet your specific needs. Use the chart to choose the package that best aligns with your organization’s unique requirements.

 

 
Randori Recon Essentials Randori Recon Standard Randori Recon Premium

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

Note: Internal Discovery can only be enabled in Standard or Premium. The above outlines the external discovery.
Contact IBM for pricing IBM Randori Recon Essentials

Get started with attack surface management. Our Essentials package provides continuous discovery to uncover your organizational exposures.

Annual subscription contract Contact IBM for pricing IBM Randori Recon Standard

Operationalize attack surface management. Our Standard package comes complete with enterprise-ready features such as API access, integrations marketplace and dedicated customer success support.

Annual subscription contract Contact IBM for pricing IBM Randori Recon Premium

Validate attack surface discovery. Our Premium package enhances your experience by offering powerful external security testing capabilities. These features are designed to confirm the existence and exploitability of vulnerabilities on your attack surface. Verify external risk exposure and exploitability with precision.

Annual subscription contract
Explore Randori Recon with our free 7-day trial, risk free and with no commitment. Test out the attack surface management features in real-world scenarios. Familiarize yourself with the user interface and customization options. Try it today and clarify your cyber risk.

Take control of your attack surface today. See how IBM Randori Recon can help you manage the expansion of your digital footprint and get on target quickly with fewer false positives.

