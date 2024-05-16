Security teams must extend their threat detection and response capabilities across thousands of endpoints, far-flung networks and multiple cloud providers. The average analyst is overwhelmed by the growing volume of alerts coming from multiple security tools; it's difficult to triage efficiently and effectively, which impedes detection and response to active, confirmed threats. Compounding this is a shortage of skills that forces security teams to work smarter to improve cyber resilience and safeguard operations.
Built on open standards, IBM Security® QRadar® XDR is a cloud-native solution that takes threat detection beyond the endpoint by integrating numerous external data sources and applying AI-powered alert triage and correlation to return clear and actionable recommendations fast. It adapts to your team's skills and needs, whether you're an analyst looking for streamlined visibility and automated investigations or an experienced threat hunter looking for advanced threat detection. QRadar XDR empowers analysts to investigate, respond to threats faster, and become more productive beyond the endpoints.
In 2023, 70% of cyberattacks targeted critical infrastructure industries. Check out the new report for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics.
Seamlessly integrate telemetry from existing cloud, SaaS, email, identity and other data security systems by using open standards. Combined with our unified analyst experience, create a single point of management for extended detection and response beyond the endpoint.
Quickly connect the dots where alerts from different detection sources are automatically correlated into a complete incident view. QRadar XDR automatically enriches alerts with threat intelligence and maps them to the MITRE ATT&CK framework, providing recommended response actions.
Know exactly which incidents to prioritize with AI-powered alert triage that automatically calculates severity scores. Reduce alert noise and save time with the smart correlation of many low-fidelity alerts from multiple detection sources into a few high-fidelity incidents.
The threat detection and response suite built to help your security teams outsmart threats with speed, accuracy and efficiency.
Faster threat defense across endpoints, networks, systems and applications starts with 24x7, AI-powered MDR and intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) services.
Secure endpoints from cyberattacks, detect anomalous behavior and remediate in near real time.