Security teams must extend their threat detection and response capabilities across thousands of endpoints, far-flung networks and multiple cloud providers. The average analyst is overwhelmed by the growing volume of alerts coming from multiple security tools; it's difficult to triage efficiently and effectively, which impedes detection and response to active, confirmed threats. Compounding this is a shortage of skills that forces security teams to work smarter to improve cyber resilience and safeguard operations.

Built on open standards, IBM Security® QRadar® XDR is a cloud-native solution that takes threat detection beyond the endpoint by integrating numerous external data sources and applying AI-powered alert triage and correlation to return clear and actionable recommendations fast. It adapts to your team's skills and needs, whether you're an analyst looking for streamlined visibility and automated investigations or an experienced threat hunter looking for advanced threat detection. QRadar XDR empowers analysts to investigate, respond to threats faster, and become more productive beyond the endpoints.