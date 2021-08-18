An emphasis on response content, available for immediate use, has continued to be a big focus for QRadar SOAR. Pre-built playbook content helps to expedite automation development and reduce design time. To support this, QRadar SOAR apps from the IBM App Exchange (both existing and net-new integrations) are being enhanced with sample playbooks within the SOAR integration itself. Today, you can filter on “Content Type” in the IBM App Exchange, and select “Playbooks” to see 60+ SOAR integrations that are outfitted with playbooks. Once the SOAR integration is configured in your system, the associated playbooks will be automatically added to the playbook library.