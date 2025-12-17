As cyber threats grow in volume and complexity, security teams are under immense pressure to detect and respond to incidents faster. With limited resources and a shortage of skilled analysts, most security operations centers (SOCs) are overwhelmed.

To meet this challenge, IBM® QRadar® introduces the watsonx.ai® powered Investigation Assistant. An AI-powered application designed to revolutionize security operations through generative AI. Investigation Assistant streamlines workflows, enhances productivity and empowers analysts to uncover threats more efficiently.