Cloud-native log management and security observability that is scalable and efficient with pricing that aligns with your growing needs
Screenshot of a QRadar log insights dashboard

Enhance visibility, accelerate threat hunting, and maintain compliance with cost-effective log management

 

QRadar Log Insights offers straightforward pricing for reliable planning, starting at USD 2.14 per GB/day and incorporating volume-based discounts. Additionally, it provides flexible retention options for cost-effective compliance record management.

All capabilities are available at any ingestion volume. Retention up to 90 days is included in the standard offering.

Extend data retention beyond the initial 90 days to meet compliance requirements, starting at USD 0.11 GB/day.

Simplify budget planning and approval with a predictable cost structure that offers several advantages, including a median-based licensing model with no peak pricing.

Find out the pricing and discount options for IBM QRadar Log Insights.
Elastically scaling pricing metric

Scale up to address growth, scale down to minimize waste, and use cost-efficient storage for hot, warm, and cold data.

 Overages averaged over a month

Minimize surprise overage fees and make costs predictable. QRadar log Insights minimizes overage costs by using a per-day average over a month, instead of peak pricing.

 Volume-based discounting available

Pay less per GB/day with higher volume. As you scale, the pricing benefits per GB/day increase.
Experience the environment, or consult with one of our product experts.

Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.