Cloud-native threat detection that is flexible and adaptive with pricing that aligns with your changing needs.
For alerts that are identified as incidents, QRadar SIEM reduces the time and manual effort security analysts spend on investigation—valued at USD 2.8 million1. This spans identifying affected assets, checking indicators of compromise (IOCs) against threat intelligence feeds, correlating historical incidents and data, and enriching security data.

The new cloud-native edition of QRadar SIEM SaaS gives you the advantage of the IBM team being on your side to run and care for the infrastructure. This enables you to focus on what matters - reviewing anomalous conditions and patching important vulnerabilities.  QRadar SIEM comes with retention up to 90 days included and up to 15 concurrent searches for threat analysis.* Additional data retention is available starting at USD 0.11 GB/day. 

*Minimum 12-month subscription required.
Grow with your business needs. Scale down to minimize waste. No long-term planning needed.

Data overages are averaged over a month, ensuring you get the most out of your security investment, minimizing the chance of unexpected costs. 

The more you use, the less you pay. Get better pricing benefits for per GB/day use. 
