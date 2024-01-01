SaaS

The new cloud-native edition of QRadar SIEM SaaS gives you the advantage of the IBM team being on your side to run and care for the infrastructure. This enables you to focus on what matters - reviewing anomalous conditions and patching important vulnerabilities. QRadar SIEM comes with retention up to 90 days included and up to 15 concurrent searches for threat analysis.* Additional data retention is available starting at USD 0.11 GB/day.

*Minimum 12-month subscription required.