Complete the digital twin of your business processes without disrupting work or requiring integrations. Use what-if scenarios, simulate detailed improvements and predict performance enhancements with extreme precision. Generate RPA bot scaffolds to automate repetitive tasks, redefining productivity and performance.
Learn about task mining and how it can help you improve your business workflows
Complete the digital twin of your processes by automatically adding the granular, day-to-day task level of detail to your process mining analysis without disrupting work.
Detect process inefficiencies and bottlenecks to eliminate and improve team engagement, productivity and quality of work.
Identify and address opportunities for improvement to better prioritize resource allocation and implement best practices across the organization.
Identify and prioritize what to automate based on their impact and expected ROI. Generate RPA bot scaffolds from best practices to accelerate automation implementation.
Task mining, an integral part of IBM Process Mining, uncovers the intricate details of your workflows, capturing the nuances of your daily tasks and processes. This rich data forms the foundation for scaffolding Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots directly within the IBM platform. By leveraging task mining data, you can effectively blueprint the actions, steps and decision points for your RPA bots, mimicking human actions accurately. This seamless integration accelerates the bot development process, reducing the time and effort traditionally required for manual programming. From an automation perspective, this means you can implement effective and efficient automation solutions quicker, driving productivity and significantly enhancing operational efficiency across your organization.