Learn, improve and predict with advanced task mining
Redefine work efficiency

Complete the digital twin of your business processes without disrupting work or requiring integrations. Use what-if scenarios, simulate detailed improvements and predict performance enhancements with extreme precision. Generate RPA bot scaffolds to automate repetitive tasks, redefining productivity and performance.

  • Identify opportunities for improvement by analyzing operations beyond your transactional systems
  • Improve employee satisfaction and productivity with measurable performance optimization
  • Minimize inefficiencies in processes to save time and focus on value-adding tasks
  • Pinpoint team training needs and ensure full utilization of your tech resources through software adoption analysis
  • Facilitate smarter decision-making and gain a competitive edge with actionable insights derived from daily operations
  • Accelerate RPA bot scaffolding with task mining, streamlining process automation and boosting overall efficiency
What is task mining?

Learn about task mining and how it can help you improve your business workflows
Benefits Uncover every detail of business processes

Complete the digital twin of your processes by automatically adding the granular, day-to-day task level of detail to your process mining analysis without disrupting work.

 Improve team productivity and experience

Detect process inefficiencies and bottlenecks to eliminate and improve team engagement, productivity and quality of work.

 Get actionable insights to streamline work

Identify and address opportunities for improvement to better prioritize resource allocation and implement best practices across the organization.

 Identify automation opportunities and generate RPA bot scaffolds

Identify and prioritize what to automate based on their impact and expected ROI. Generate RPA bot scaffolds from best practices to accelerate automation implementation.
Accelerator for RPA bot scaffolding

Task mining, an integral part of IBM Process Mining, uncovers the intricate details of your workflows, capturing the nuances of your daily tasks and processes. This rich data forms the foundation for scaffolding Robotic Process Automation (RPA) bots directly within the IBM platform. By leveraging task mining data, you can effectively blueprint the actions, steps and decision points for your RPA bots, mimicking human actions accurately. This seamless integration accelerates the bot development process, reducing the time and effort traditionally required for manual programming. From an automation perspective, this means you can implement effective and efficient automation solutions quicker, driving productivity and significantly enhancing operational efficiency across your organization.
