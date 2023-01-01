Thank you for choosing the IBM Process Mining 30-day free trial. Shortly, you’ll receive an email with all the information you need to dive into the capabilities of our award-winning solution, designed to accelerate your operational efficiency and digital transformation. Here’s a glimpse of what you can look forward to in your guided trial experience:



Rapid process visualization : Discover how IBM Process Mining swiftly maps out your processes, offering clarity and actionable insights.

: Discover how IBM Process Mining swiftly maps out your processes, offering clarity and actionable insights. Customizable dashboards : Tailor insights and results to align with your organizational goals, enabling shared understanding and decision-making.

: Tailor insights and results to align with your organizational goals, enabling shared understanding and decision-making. Strategic improvement: Uncover opportunities for process optimization and cost reduction with our advanced analytical tools.

We’re here to support your journey every step of the way:



Connect with peers and experts in the Process Mining Community.

Deepen your knowledge through our extensive technical documentation.

Enhance your skills and get recognized with IBM Process Mining training badges.

Embrace the full potential of process mining to transform your business operations with IBM.