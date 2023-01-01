Thank you! An IBM Planning Analytics expert will reach out to you soon
What to expect next

A member of our team will contact you to arrange your custom demo where we’ll show how you can:

 Explore IBM Planning Analytics Avoid updating 100+ spreadsheets

Execute changes across all views when you update a single location in Excel.

 Make better decisions

Support a single source of truth and use built-in AI to test "what if" scenarios before executing.

 Save tons of time

See how fast you can visualize information, perform real-time analysis, and deliver more accurate forecasts.
Free trial Get a free trial of IBM Planning Analytics as a Service for 30 days

  • Select your use case: Walkthrough pre-built planning and financial samples across various use cases
  • Invite your colleagues: Invite up to 4 additional users, facilitating seamless collaboration and interaction within the platform.
  • Choose your interface: Explore Planning Analytics through your preferred platform: web-based interface or desktop with Excel plug-in.
  • Add a new product: Understand how adding a new product will impact your forecasted revenue
  • Adjust product price (what-if scenarios): Learn how to effectively adjust product prices to generate more revenue
Top ranked

95% of our customers recommend IBM Planning Analytics

IBM Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Digital Operations Planning and Analytics, Q4 2023. 

See why industry leaders rely on IBM Planning Analytics ICBC Argentina

ICBC Argentina developed “what if” scenarios in seconds instead of days.

Knauf upgraded to the IBM Planning Analytics solution in just eight weeks.

Novolex reduced the six-week forecasting process to less than one week—an 83% reduction.

Customer reviews and awards

Leader in G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report for Demand Planning, Sales and Ops Planning and Supply Chain Planning.
Take the next step

Discover how you can take your planning analytics processes to the next level.

