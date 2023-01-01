Why take a live demo of IBM Planning Analytics?
See how you can execute changes across all views when you update a single location in Excel.
Learn how you can support a single source of truth and use built-in AI to test "what if" scenarios before executing.
See how quickly you can visualize information, perform real-time analysis, and deliver more accurate forecasts.
95% of our customers recommend IBM Planning Analytics
ICBC Argentina developed “what if” scenarios in seconds instead of days.
Knauf upgraded to the IBM Planning Analytics solution in just eight weeks.
Novolex reduced the six-week forecasting process to less than one week—an 83% reduction.
Leader in G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report for Demand Planning, Sales and Ops Planning and Supply Chain Planning