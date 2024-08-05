TIMETOACT with IBM Planning Analytics
A simplified, standardized and automated approach to get your sustainability data in shape
Prepare your enterprise for sustainability planning and monitoring

TIMETOACT’s expertise lies in understanding the processes, data and structures necessary for trusted sustainability information.

Say goodbye to the chaos of spreadsheets and embrace the power of IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson®, a renowned and proven technology. Our systematic approach involves engaging with key stakeholders, departments and data sources within your organization. By streamlining data entry, access and processing, we empower you to regain control over your sustainability data. With our solution in place, all sustainability information is readily available in a user-friendly format, offering seamless integration with any system or application.
Key features of TIMETOACT
Efficient workflow for timely data entries  Our plug-and-play environments, dashboards and data models integrate seamlessly with your existing IBM Planning Analytics platform, addressing critical ESG requirements. Achieve CSRD compliance and establish standardized and scalable processes for collaboration among stakeholders and departments.
User friendly interfaces and data sheets Easily input data through the spreadsheet interface into the consolidated database, freeing you to focus on your business instead of data quality assurance. Standard interfaces are available for file loading and emissions calculation.
Effortlessly import data from various sources, including standard formats, web pages, and spreadsheets. Our solution monitors data quality throughout the entire process.

 Powerful calculation framework

Save time with pre-defined calculations for sustainable data consolidation. Easy customization and additions to meet your business's unique needs.

 Planning, scenarios and versions

Take control of your sustainability goals. Manage initiatives, enter actual data, run scenarios and compare versions–all in one platform.
The developed filter and selection options facilitate our work in the tool enormously. It was the right decision to entrust the project to TIMETOACT. Kim Michael Wiegel Controlling Bette GmbH & Co. KG.
