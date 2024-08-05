TIMETOACT’s expertise lies in understanding the processes, data and structures necessary for trusted sustainability information.
Say goodbye to the chaos of spreadsheets and embrace the power of IBM® Planning Analytics with Watson®, a renowned and proven technology. Our systematic approach involves engaging with key stakeholders, departments and data sources within your organization. By streamlining data entry, access and processing, we empower you to regain control over your sustainability data. With our solution in place, all sustainability information is readily available in a user-friendly format, offering seamless integration with any system or application.
Effortlessly import data from various sources, including standard formats, web pages, and spreadsheets. Our solution monitors data quality throughout the entire process.
Save time with pre-defined calculations for sustainable data consolidation. Easy customization and additions to meet your business's unique needs.
Take control of your sustainability goals. Manage initiatives, enter actual data, run scenarios and compare versions–all in one platform.
Contact us to receive a live demo from one of our Business Partner product experts. Live demos allow you to receive industry specific guidance, take a deep dive into updated features, solutions, and add-ons and get the answers to practical questions prior to purchasing.